The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KSPWA) has acknowledged the pivotal role of the Kaduna State Government, under Governor Uba Sani, in its recent successes.

The agency cited the government’s consistent financial, moral, and operational support as the cornerstone of its achievements.

This recognition was highlighted during a courtesy visit by Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, leading a delegation of the Special Hajj Committee and KSPWA management, to Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau, at his palace in Zaria.

The primary objective of the visit was to seek the Emir’s continued support and blessings for a seamless and successful 2025 Hajj operation.

Mr Salihu expressed profound gratitude for the Emir’s past contributions to Hajj exercises and underscored the significance of their ongoing partnership.

“The Kaduna State Government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of our pilgrims is truly exceptional,” stated Mr Salihu. “Their comprehensive support, encompassing vital financial resources and unwavering moral backing, has been instrumental in our accomplishments. This level of support has distinguished the Kaduna Agency from its counterparts.”

Mr Salihu further reported that the agency has successfully registered 3,480 pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj season and has initiated a thorough enlightenment program. This program aims to equip pilgrims with essential knowledge regarding Hajj procedures, regulations, and Islamic teachings.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In response,, Malam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau, commended the Special Hajj Committee for the impactful reforms implemented within the agency. He emphasized that these reforms are crucial to ensure value for the significant investments made by pilgrims in their journey to Saudi Arabia.

The Emir stressed the importance of educating pilgrims about the prohibition of carrying contraband to the Holy Land, to prevent potential encounters with Saudi authorities.

He also urged the Nigerian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to maintain close collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to guarantee that Nigerian pilgrims are treated with dignity throughout their stay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

