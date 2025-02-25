Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has condemned the recent attacks on seven farming communities in Ovia South West Local Government, which claimed 22 lives and left several others injured.

The governor also denounced the killing of two farmers, Batemue Ebo and Christopher Bello, in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government, by suspected herders.

In a statement on Tuesday in Benin by his spokesperson, Fred Itua, Mr Okpebholo vowed that his administration would not tolerate lawlessness and bloodshed in the state.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible for these heinous acts are brought to justice.

“We will do everything in our power to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future,” he said.

Reports indicated that militants were responsible for the devastating attacks in Ovia South West, where farm produce, and buildings worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

Mr Okpebholo said he had ordered the immediate deployment of additional security personnel to the affected areas in response to the killing.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Edo State residents.

“We will work closely with security agencies, traditional leaders, and community members to achieve this goal,” the governor assured.

He directed support to affected communities and urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies in tackling the crisis.

“We urge everyone to remain calm and to go about their normal business.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the situation is brought under control,” he added.

(NAN)

