Today, various news headlines dominate the front pages of Nigerian newspapers.
Punch Newspaper reported, “Meranda may step down as Akande panel shortlists seven.”
According to the Daily Sun, “Fuel scarcity looms.”
The Blueprint reported that “NNPCL, RMAFC, Arewa Think Tank, others back Tax Reform Bills.”
|
Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported that “Proponents, opponents dissect Tinubu’s tax reform bills.”
Tribune reported “APC has left me -El-Rufai”
“Supply disruption imminent as tanker drivers, Marketers issue FG 7-day ultimatum,” News Direct also reported.
According to the Guardian, “53,225 pretrial detainees languish in jail despite push to pardon ‘politicians’”
Also, the Independent newspaper reported that “Tinubu Eyes Nat’l Census After 19-Year Deadlock, Plans Cttee.”
Daily Times said, “Emefiele’s lawyers accuse Justice Oshodi of bias.”
“Osun Crisis: Gov. Makinde warns APC against turning Osun to wild wild west’” Amebo newspaper reported.
The Point Newspaper cover page headline read, “Lagos Assembly crisis: Meranda may step down for Setonji, Rauf.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
