The Nigerian business elites announced about N17.5 billion in donations to the IBB Presidential Library project at the launch on Thursday in Abuja of the autobiography of the nation’s only former military president, Ibrahim Babangida.

They announced the donations at the public presentation of Mr Babangida’s long-overdue memoir, A Journey in Service.

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Abdul Samad Rabiu announced a donation of N5 billion, topping the list of donors at the event attended by President Bola Tinubu at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, donated N2 billion and pledged to add N2 billion annually over the next three years, bringing his total to N8 billion, while former army chief and minister of defence TY Danjuma pledged N3 billion.

Billionaire businessman Arthur Eze also supported the project with N500 million.

In his remarks, Mr Babangida praised Mr Rabiu for supporting the project from the very beginning, adding that his commitment was critical in bringing the library’s vision closer to reality.

According to the promoters, the IBB Presidential Library is designed as “a national institution that will serve as a repository of Nigeria’s arts, political, and military history.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

They said the library would preserve the evolution of leadership and governance in the country, especially during Mr Babangida’s eight years in power. The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta is the only one of its kind in Nigeria yet.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo chaired the book presentation event, and former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered a keynote address.

Three former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Koroma, attended the event. Former vice presidents Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo also attended while senior aides represented former President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Danjuma

In his remarks, President Tinubu stressed the importance of documenting Nigeria’s leadership journey and Mr Babangida’s impact on the country’s history.

Mr Osinbajo provided a detailed review of the book, which offers rare insights into the former leader’s time in power, including the controversial annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

