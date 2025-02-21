Afrobeats legend D’Banj has enlisted sensational artistes Nasboi and Berry Tiga as brand ambassadors for his revolutionary music tech enterprise, CREAM Platform.

CREAM is a platform for talent discovery and helping young creatives find a platform and necessary industry connections.

The music tech platform provides creative minds with unique 360-degree offerings, including recording a standard song, shooting a standard video, collaborating with an artiste of their choice (music or video), and showcasing talent.

Nasboi and Berry Tiga, who joined the Koko Master to drive inclusivity among budding talents, were unveiled at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

Dbanj told PREMIUM TIMES that CREAM, an acronym for Creative Reality Entertainment Art and Music, leverages technology to provide the resources independent talents need to achieve excellence and take their gifts to the next level.

He said, “The platform ensures inclusivity for all urban and remote area talents through its website, www.creamplatform.com, and an MTN USSD Code, *463#. It allows talents to share their gifts with the world at the click of a button.”

He added that Its efficient delivery is propelled by crucial partnerships with MTN Nigeria and the Bank of Industry, which provide access to funding and talent grants.

Why Nasboi and Berry Tiga?

D’Banj said the choice of brand ambassadors reflects what the CREAM Platform represents.

“Nasboi has proven that you don’t have to sign a recording deal to become successful in the music industry. He has become the source of visible hope to all aspiring artistes.

Likewise, Berry Tiga first uploaded his song on CREAM Platform at 16 while still a student. From that time, he has grown and emerged as one of the most significant testimonials from Cream Platform,’’ he said.

At the press conference, D’Banj also reiterated the platform’s value proposition to break barriers and unlock new opportunities for talents across Africa.

He explained, “I have always said content is the new crude. This is Africa’s first DIY platform for Africans and Africans. It is more than just a platform; it is also a community, an ecosystem, and a one-stop shop for talent discovery, digital distribution, access to funding and grants. It is the gateway to the heart of Africa’s creative hub.”

