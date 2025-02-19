In recent times, concerns have increasingly spread about the growing use of creamers as alternatives to nourishing milk in the Nigerian market. As a company deeply committed to the health and nutritional well-being of Nigerians, Arla Foods takes immense pride in producing nutritious real milk, popularly known as Dano Milk products, that align with global standards of nutrition, quality, and taste.

Dano’s range of milk products – Dano Cool Cow, Full Cream, Slim, Evaporated Milk, Dano Vita Kids and UHT products – play a central role in millions of people’s lives, throughout their lifetime and we believe it is essential that consumers can trust the quality of food products.

In both its liquid and powdered milk product variations, Dano milk offers many benefits that contribute to a healthy and balanced diet. Packed with essential nutrients like calcium and protein, as well as vitamins A, B and D, Dano milk offers key nutrients that contribute to the wellbeing and health of consumers. In every serving (approximately 200ml), Dano Milk nourishes children and adults with up to 256mg of calcium, 7.5g of protein, and 1.12 micrograms of vitamin B12, which provide an abundance of benefits for the body.

This value clearly differentiates Dano Milk from non-dairy creamers in the market. In comparison to quality milk products, non-dairy creamers offer little to no calcium, protein, or vitamin D which makes them a less nutritious and supportive option for Nigerian consumers, particularly growing children. It is important that consumers make informed choices when buying their milk products in the market.

We are proud to state that our Dano milk products consist of the finest dairy goodness, sourced from happy and healthy well-fed cows from some of the best farms in Europe. Every glass of Dano Milk is packed with essential nutrients that nourishes your body and keeps you strong, active, and ready to take on the day.

As we move forward, we are driven to taking even more responsibility by collaborating with local dairy players, educating consumers, and working alongside government stakeholders to drive Nigeria’s local dairy production and deliver high-quality dairy products to everyone.

We commend the efforts of industry players, particularly NAFDAC and SON for their support and collaborative efforts in consumer protection. Together, we can accelerate access to quality milk to secure a sustainable, nutritious, and prosperous future for Nigerians.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

