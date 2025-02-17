Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has warned incoming State Executive Council members not to issue press statements without approval from the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor gave the warning during a Sunday service at the Uyo Archdiocesan Headquarters of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Itiam Etoi, in Uyo.

Mr Eno stressed that only the chief press secretary to the governor and the incoming commissioner for information can issue press statements on behalf of the government.

He urged the citizens and government officials to uphold peace and unity in the state at all times and called for continuous efforts to foster harmony.

The governor encouraged officials to carry out their duties with decorum, avoiding chaos or actions that might disrupt the peace and unity of the state.

He explained that the clarification was necessary before constituting the new Executive Council, assuring that he was building a team focused on delivering the ARISE Agenda.

“No government appointee has the right to issue a press statement without clearance from the Secretary to Government,” Mr Eno said. He urged cooperation to avoid unnecessary disruptions.

“We must continue to maintain decency and decorum in the state, ensuring the growth of peace and unity. Together, we will deliver democracy’s benefits to our people,” he said.

Mr Eno reminded appointees to emulate the Biblical Joseph from the Egyptian cabinet, embracing a forgiving spirit and working towards the state’s development.

The governor also praised the Methodist Church Nigeria for its organisation and commended the homilist’s message on peace and harmony.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Christian community in the state, ensuring their continued growth and well-being.

Earlier, the Methodist Archbishop of Uyo, John Koko-Bassey, spoke on “Forgiveness,” referencing Genesis 45:3-5.

He urged Christians to emulate Joseph’s forgiveness in the face of offences.

(NAN)

