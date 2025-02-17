The future of education in Africa hinges on visionary leadership that recognises the transformative power of learning in shaping societies. By prioritising innovative policies, fostering collaboration across sectors, and equipping the next generation with the skills needed for a rapidly evolving global workforce, Africa can harness its demographic advantage and position itself as a leader on the global stage.

By 2035, Africa is projected to have the world’s largest workforce, predominantly made up of young people. With a population of 1.1 billion, 440 million of whom are under 25, the continent’s success will largely depend on how effectively it prepares the next generation to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global economy.

To achieve this, Africa must first recognise its vast talent pool and establish effective channels to identify, nurture, and project this potential through education. This is where effective leadership plays a pivotal role, adopting a hands-on approach to transforming the educational system. Leadership that prioritises education can revolutionise learning, equipping Africa’s youth with the skills needed to excel in emerging sectors such as technology, healthcare, and innovation.

Discerning and proactive leaders who understand the challenges affecting Africa’s educational systems — both directly and indirectly — must be at the forefront of change. These leaders must ask critical questions about how to bridge the gap in access to quality education. It is no exaggeration to say that the disparity in funding and infrastructure development between urban and rural schools represents a national — and indeed continental — loss. While some justify this imbalance by pointing to revenue generation differences between urban and rural areas, the reality is that this uneven distribution of resources ultimately drains the continent of talent. Brilliant minds in areas lacking adequate infrastructure, teaching materials, and funding — who could otherwise contribute to national growth — are left behind.

Beyond resource distribution, another pressing issue is the misalignment between curricula and global workforce demands. This gap has resulted in high youth underemployment rates, despite rising literacy levels. Many graduates enter the labour market only to discover that their courses, though not entirely obsolete, require upgrades through expensive or unavailable professional programmes. Worse still, technological advancements such as AI and automation have rendered some skills redundant, leaving graduates struggling to find relevance in an evolving job market. A comprehensive curriculum revamp, starting from the secondary to the tertiary level, can help bridge this gap by equipping young people with adaptable, future-ready skills and setting them on a clearer path toward their desired careers.

There are several ways in which these challenges can be addressed to ensure that the future of education in Africa is secure for generations to come. Africa needs to realise the power of the internet and leverage all the possibilities it offers. While internet penetration has improved over the years, impacting various aspects of the economy requires more work to be done. A report by the GSMA revealed that mobile internet penetration in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach 39 per cent by 2030. Although this is a significant improvement from 2019’s report that pegged it at 25 per cent, it still translates to 626 million people lacking access to mobile internet. Affordability, digital skills, network infrastructure, and availability of local content are key influencing factors.

Policy development steers key objectives across sectors. Implementing evidence-based policies helps focus on what is most needed. For instance, developing policies that prioritise STEM education, vocational training, and digital literacy, will invest in young Africans, preparing them to bring innovation shaped by cultural experiences to solve problems in unique ways.

The role of the Internet of Things (IoT) is significant, but collaboration remains pivotal. African leaders should build long-standing relationships that translate into international partnerships in education and workforce development. One such programme, a public-private partnership, is the World Bank’s Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A), which aims to digitally enable the continent. Another remarkable initiative is UNESCO’s collaboration with the African Union to advance inclusive and equitable learning in Africa.

Rwanda’s initiative to integrate ICT into education has had a significant impact, contributing to both the modernisation of the education system and the development of digital skills among students. This has resulted in improved access to education, enhanced learning outcomes, and greater digital proficiency.

Fostering innovation in educational institutions requires collaboration with school administrators and university leaders, who play crucial roles in shaping the future of their students. Emphasising ethics and entrepreneurship, institutional leadership should cultivate a new generation of ethical leaders who are not only skilled in their fields but also dedicated to making a positive impact on society. In addition, the role of local leaders in advocating for educational investments and ensuring accountability should not be overlooked.

Ensuring sustainability after achieving these steps requires a multifaceted approach. Promoting a culture of education and adaptability to future trends, while prioritising inclusivity in STEM education, is vital. Furthermore, engaging Africans in the diaspora to enhance leadership in education and build resilient systems that support hybrid learning — combining in-person and digital education — are essential strategies for long-term impact.

While students are prioritised to see impact, continuous efforts should be made to upskill educational facilitators through leadership programmes and professional development. This ensures they can effectively impart the skills and knowledge gained to their students. To foster innovation in students, it’s advisable to think beyond traditional approaches by connecting them with professionals in key industries for mentorship, thereby leveraging real-world experience.

This transformation will not happen overnight. It requires collective effort, sustained investment, and a commitment to inclusivity. The choices made today in classrooms, boardrooms, and government offices will determine whether Africa’s youth fulfil their vast potential or face the risk of being left behind. The stakes are high, but the opportunities are immense. Africa must act now to secure a prosperous future.

Bukonla Adebakin is the chief operating officer, Intense Group. She is also the lead consultant at Impact On Africa and the author of Profit of Purpose: Managing Financial Accounting and Reporting for Social Entrepreneurs.

