The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) on Wednesday signed a $6million strategic partnership agreement with the UAE Office of Development Affairs and Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to empower 1,000 young African entrepreneurs.

The agreement, signed at the World Governments Summit, according to a statement by Moyo Awotile, head, marketing and corporate communications of the foundation, aims to provide business training, mentorship, access to networks, and non-refundable $5,000 seed capital to young entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries.

The agreement signed by TEF Founder, Tony Elumelu, and the Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, His Excellency Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, evidences both organisations’ shared commitment to fostering economic empowerment and entrepreneurship across Africa.

Through this partnership, the statement said, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation will leverage the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s expertise and execution ability in catalysing entrepreneurship through the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme, which has pioneered business management training, mentorship, and capital funding for African entrepreneurs.

It said the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, a distinguished philanthropic organisation, affiliated with Erth Zayed, has a long-standing commitment to humanitarian and developmental projects, focusing on education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and enterprise development.

“Empowering entrepreneurs is not just a moral imperative, but also a strategic investment in Africa’s future. By providing the necessary access to capital, mentorship, and resources, we are unlocking the potential of Africa’s entrepreneurial talent, eradicating poverty, driving self-reliance, and paving the way for inclusive growth and prosperity on the continent.

“This partnership between the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation not only reflects our shared vision of empowering Africa’s next generation of business leaders, but will also create a ripple effect of economic transformation across the continent,” Mr Elumelu said.

Mohamed Haji Al Khoori added, “Erth Zayed’s mission is to foster impactful partnerships that drive humanitarian and developmental progress. Supporting young African entrepreneurs aligns with our goal of strengthening economies and building sustainable businesses that uplift communities.”

Since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme in 2015, according to the statement, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has provided up to 2.5 million young Africans with access to trainings on its digital hub, TEFConnect, and disbursed over US$ 100 million in direct funding to more than 21,000 African women and men, who have collectively created over 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

Through its initiatives, it said the Tony Elumelu Foundation has brought 2 million Africans out of poverty.

“In addition to its self-funded programmes, TEF works with international partners including the EU, the UNDP, the ICRC and the Ikea Foundation. The partnership with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is the first with a Gulf based philanthropy and represents a further example of the strong investment, diplomatic and cultural ties between the GCC and Africa,” the statement said.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, according to the statement, is currently accepting applications from young entrepreneurs across Africa with innovative business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years on TEFConnect.

“African entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply to initiatives to receive training, mentorship, access to networks, and funding. Application deadline is 1 March 2025,” it said.

