Police operatives in Imo State have arrested a suspected child trafficker, Onyinyechi Emeka, 40, during a stop-and-search operation in the Okigwe area of the state.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said officers also rescued a five-year-old boy during the operation.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Emeka, from Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, was arrested on 7 February while travelling to Ebonyi with the child.

“Investigations revealed that the boy had been stolen from his mother’s shop at No. 22 Chimezie Street, Obohia, in Abia State.

“The suspect initially claimed the boy was her sister’s son, but inconsistencies in her statements raised suspicion,” Mr Okoye said.

He said the child, displaying remarkable awareness, provided his father’s phone number. This led to his identification as a missing child reported in Abia.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Okoye said further investigations revealed that the suspect had received N30,000 from a syndicate to deliver the child to a buyer in Ebonyi.

ALSO READ: Police arrest suspected child trafficker in Lagos

According to him, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further inquiries to apprehend other syndicate members.

He added that the suspect will face prosecution upon conclusion of investigations.

The police spokesperson urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and ensure their children’s safety.

He also advised the public to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

