The Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency has announced plans to begin the second round of its catch-up immunisation campaign on 14 February.
This initiative will target children who have missed previous vaccinations, as well as those who are completely unvaccinated.
Nnamdi Uliagbafusi, a medical doctor and director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the agency, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka on Monday.
He explained that the meeting was aimed at ensuring the success of the “Big Catch-up” immunisation campaign, which would take place in nine local government areas (LGAs) with high numbers of zero-dose and unvaccinated children.
|
Mr Uliagbafusi said the affected LGAs include Ayamelum, Anaocha, Idemili North and South, Orumba North and South, Nnewi South, Ihiala, and Aguata.
He explained that the immunisation campaign would run from 14 to 21 February, with vaccinations taking place at designated health centres, community centres, and other outreach locations.
Mr Uliagbafusi emphasised the importance of routine immunisation in reducing morbidity and mortality among children under five, helping to secure their long-term health.
“This second round of the ‘Big Catch-up’ campaign aims to strengthen the efforts made during the first round.
“It targets children between zero and 59 months to ensure that no child is left behind.”
He further stressed the need for stakeholder collaboration, saying, “We cannot address the immunisation gaps in the nine affected LGAs without the support of various partners.”
He called on religious, traditional, and community leaders, civil society organisations and the media to help spread the message of routine immunisation to communities.
Also, Uju Eze, a medical doctor and UNICEF consultant, commended the Anambra State Government for its responsiveness to the health needs of residents, particularly women and children.
ALSO READ: UNICEF Immunisation Campaign: 114,000 children vaccinated in Imo
Ms Eze reassured the public that UNICEF would continue to partner with the state to improve healthcare delivery.
In her remarks, Uju Onwuegbuzina, the state health educator, urged stakeholders to raise awareness about the immunisation campaign in their communities.
“This is the time to inform and educate our people on vaccinations, which are crucial for eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases in Anambra.
“We appeal for your support in mobilising people to ensure a smooth exercise.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999