The Bayelsa Electricity Company Ltd, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, commenced the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed 60-megawatt (MW) power plant on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the power plant project, led by the Bayelsa State Government, is in Elebele, on the outskirts of Yenagoa, the state capital.

NAN also reports that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State had announced plans to establish an independent power project to end the state’s reliance on the national grid and provide an uninterrupted power supply across Bayelsa.

Steve Bubagha Jnr., the director of operations at the Bayelsa Electricity Company Ltd., conducted the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, and his team around the project site.

Mr Bubagha explained that the company planned to install a 60MW “plug and play” gas-fired turbine that would receive gas feed from the Oando gas manifold in Elebele.

He said the land area for the project is approximately 5.8 hectares, with 2.1 hectares currently being used.

“The Independent Power Plant is officially known as the ‘Yenagoa Power Project. This is a ‘Plug and Play’ Gas Turbine.

“What we mean by ‘plug and play’ is that the turbine is already set to be installed upon arrival from the manufacturers.

“We are only working on other components, so the turbine should be running in less than two years, or at most, in two years,” Mr Bubagha explained.

Following the site visit, the environment minister, represented by Adimchinobi Okereke, emphasised that the purpose of the visit was to ensure the EIA process adhered to standard guidelines before granting final approval to the project.

He lauded the state government for initiating the project, noting that once completed, it would benefit Bayelsa and contribute to solving Nigeria’s power supply challenges.

Azibola Inegite, a professor and Dean of the Faculty of Science at Niger Delta University and the EIA consultant for the project, assured that international best practices would be followed in conducting the EIA.

He emphasised that the EIA was essential for the successful execution of impactful land and environment-related projects.

Wisdom Ikuli, Mr Diri’s technical adviser on Print Media/Public Affairs, commended the governor for his vision in executing the project.

He highlighted that the 60MW power plant would help reduce the state’s frequent power outages and boost business growth, thereby accelerating industrialisation.

A key part of the minister’s visit was the “Stakeholders Engagement Scoping Workshop for Environmental Impact Assessment of Proposed Gas Powered Plant and Gas Delivery Pipeline in Bayelsa State.”

The workshop brought together stakeholders from Elebele, the host community, and Kpansia, an impacted community in Yenagoa Local Government Area, among others.

