Nigerian-American record label executive Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun has revealed why his marriage to songstress Tiwa Savage ended.

Teebillz married Tiwa in 2013 but divorced in 2018 after attempts to resolve their differences proved futile.

Their marriage produced a son, Jamil, who is now nine. Since their divorce, they have continued to address issues surrounding their failed union.

In a recent interview with media personality Ifedayo ‘Daddy Freeze’ Olarinde, which focused on the separation of Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia and Annie, TeeBillz disclosed the factors that led to his failed marriage.

TeeBillz said: “I went through the same thing 2Baba and Annie are experiencing. Regarding men, people think we don’t have emotions, express ourselves, or struggle with issues. But in a family feud, no one wins. When everyone said TeeBillz was this and about my marriage to Tiwa Savage—that I was the bad guy—I stayed silent. I saw this woman, fell in love with her, and gave her everything I had.

“The only problem we had was the entertainment industry, which we were both in because it’s a toxic world. Did Tiwa Savage sing more than Whitney Houston? When Whitney divorced Bobby Brown, wasn’t Bobby the one everyone blamed? They said I (TeeBillz) was the bad one, but they don’t know the truth. Only Tiwa, God, and I know what happened. I’m not perfect, and neither is she. We loved each other but didn’t know what we were doing because we were stepping into the limelight.”

Forgiveness

TeeBillz, who began his career as a marketing intern at Warner Bros. Records, admitted that he was not ready for marriage when he married Tiwa Savage.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of cooperation between divorced parents, noting that they must co-parent, especially when their children graduate, get married, or have children.

“When I married Tiwa, I had no reason to get married because I wasn’t ready to be a husband, and I didn’t know what being a husband meant. When I post my pictures with Tiwa and our child, I remind those who took sides when we divorced—because where are they now?

“Now, my son comes to my house to be with his siblings, and my children go to Tiwa’s house. My daughter and Tiwa go to concerts every time. We went through the emotions, and in the end, we’re still a family because something (our child) binds us together, and respect and love still prevail because of one common goal, which is our child,” he said.

TeeBillz stated that he respects the mother of one, prioritises her welfare, and maintains a cordial relationship with her for the sake of their son.

He also revealed that Tiwa Savage takes excellent care of their son, emphasising that he has set his ego aside to ensure her well-being.

The music executive noted, “I fight for her because I don’t want anything to happen to her; no one will be my child’s mother. She cared for my son, and her well-being matters to me. I don’t play with the mothers of my kids, and if anyone else were to disrespect Tiwa, let that person do so. She is a great mother.”

Relationship after divorce

He said his relationship with the ‘Water and Garri’ crooner also existed between his partner and the singer.

He stated that Tiwa Savage and his partner spoke regularly on the phone and were good friends. He admitted that, at times, he felt threatened, as though they were gossiping about him.

“You have to give credit to the woman. People thought I was a fool whenever I fought for Tiwa, but that’s my child’s mother. Being a single mother wasn’t easy because I wasn’t there, but all I do is my best.

“Every time I saw my child, I credited Tiwa, regardless of what it was. Marriage is different from parenthood. I came from a broken home, and I’m still fighting my flaws.”

TeeBillz stated that one of his regrets was coming from a broken home, which, he said, significantly impacted his marriage and life.

Enter Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, TeeBillz apologised to Toke Makinwa for his remarks about her over the separation of 2Baba and Annie.

In an Instagram post, this newspaper reported that Toke criticised the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker for publicly announcing his split from his wife, stating that he should be ashamed of himself.

Unfazed by Toke’s comment, the talent manager told her to stay out of other people’s family matters in a now-deleted Instagram post.

He added that having a child for a man requires a level of forgiveness and love that she never experienced.

However, in a later interview, TeeBillz made a U-turn and apologised to the 40-year-old television host, clarifying that he never intended to mock her for not having a child.

He reiterated that a woman who has never experienced motherhood may not fully understand its challenges.

TeeBillz said: “First of all, I’d like to publicly apologise to Toke Makinwa because I think my messages were misinterpreted, and at the end of the day, we’re all family. My question for Toke was, where was she a month, two months, and a year for Annie? I’m not happy seeing 2Baba and Annie the way they are, but that’s nonsense for Toke to have made such a statement.

“Does she know what 2Baba has been through since they got married? One thing I know is that a man who has children from different women will not have peace. I’m going through it, but all a man can do is try to be his best. What we should ask is the reason for his actions.”

He noted that Toke shaded him when he and Tiwa separated in 2018.

“She did the same thing to me when Tiwa and I divorced. Parenthood and marriage are things one doesn’t graduate from. I saw 2Baba, but all we can do is pray for him.”

