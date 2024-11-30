Bayer Leverkusen have launched an investigation into a video allegedly showing Nigerian striker Victor Boniface speeding and using his mobile phone while driving.
This incident comes barely six weeks after Boniface survived a horrific 120mph crash.
The footage, posted by Nigerian rapper Zoro Swagbag, appears to show Boniface driving his Mercedes-AMG on the A4 highway, changing lanes, and scrolling through his phone, including checking Instagram.
The video also captures a 120km/h speed limit sign, while Boniface’s speedometer read 141km/h.
Boniface’s behaviour has sparked widespread criticism, especially considering his recent near-fatal accident on 20 October.
The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the Mercedes he was a passenger in crashed into a lorry.
The collision, caused by driver fatigue, resulted in £167,000 worth of damages.
Leverkusen issued a statement confirming the latest investigation.
“We are looking at the matter and checking it. If the incident is confirmed, we will of course talk to Victor about it as soon as possible.
“He not only has a role model function – it is fundamentally about not endangering himself or other people in road traffic.”
The Super Eagles striker’s actions have drawn condemnation from German media, including leading newspaper Bild.
The consequences of Boniface’s actions may include fines and points on his license.
Additionally, his behaviour may impact his transfer prospects amid reported interest from Manchester United.
Currently sidelined with a thigh injury sustained during Nigeria’s match against Rwanda, Boniface faces intense scrutiny over his off-field conduct.
