A human rights activist in Taraba State, Rikwense Muri, has rejected an appointment offered to him by Governor Agbu Kefas as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Project Tracking.

Mr Muri communicated his decision on Friday in a letter addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Timothy Kataps.

The activist and critic of the Kefas administration is a member of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Kefas announced the appointment alongside 177 others last week. However, Muri said he declined the appointment after due consultation with his party and political associates, amongst other reasons

However, he expressed his appreciation for the appointment and the governor’s spirit of inclusiveness.

“I write to express my heartfelt gratitude for the honour of being considered for the position of Senior Special Assistant on Projects Tracking.

“Your decision to embrace capable individuals, regardless of political affiliations, marks a commendable step toward inclusivity in governance.

“However, after extensive consultations with my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as discussions with political associates, community leaders, friends, and family, I must respectfully decline the appointment.

“As a dedicated member of the APC and the State Publicity Secretary of the APC Youth Vanguard in Taraba State, my commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains steadfast.

“Given the significant investments and support our state has received under his administration, it would be inconsistent for me to abandon my party during this time of renewed focus on Taraba through the local government autonomy, massive presidential appointments, massive ongoing multi-billion naira Federal Infrastructural and interventions projects.

“Moreover, Article 9.5 of our party’s constitution stipulates that members accepting appointments from opposition administrations risk outright cessation of their membership of the party unless they do so through proper channels of the party National Secretariat.

“These were not followed in this instance and I am not ready to leave the APC at the moment.

“As a supporter and loyal member of the APC since 2015, I have worked tirelessly to grow the party from opposition to a ruling force in my constituency, contributing to our victories at the state assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate levels,” he said.

