The Saudi Arabia embassy in Abuja has hosted a farewell ceremony for 20 Nigerians selected for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme for Umrah 2025.

A statement issued by the embassy in Abuja said the ceremony was held under the leadership of Faisal Al-Ghamdi, the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria.

It said the initiative highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Muslims and fostering spiritual connections through pilgrimage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, initiated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Al Saud, provides Muslims the opportunity to undertake the lesser Hajj with full sponsorship.

The statement quoted the ambassador as thanking King Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for their dedication to Islam’s holy sites.

He also praised their exceptional leadership in enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and ensuring that their journey to the sacred sites is both spiritually fulfilling and seamless.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince have prioritised the well-being of pilgrims, viewing it as a sacred duty and an immense honour.

“Through this programme and other initiatives, Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen bonds of brotherhood among Muslims while ensuring their comfort and safety during their spiritual journey,” he said.

Mr Al-Ghamdi, according to the statement, said the country had invested over 100 billion dollars in the recent expansion and modernisation of the two holy mosques.

According to him, these ambitious projects, encompassing state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced crowd management systems and cutting-edge technology, reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to accommodating the increasing number of pilgrims.

He added that Saudi Arabia was sparing no effort in mobilising resources to improve the pilgrimage experience for all Muslims.

Mr Al-Ghamdi also emphasised the importance of adhering to the country‘s laws and regulations, designed to maintain order and ensure the safety and comfort of all pilgrims.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia remains fully committed to serving the guests of God.

“This is a responsibility we hold dear, and we continuously strive to enhance the spiritual and logistical aspects of the pilgrimage experience,” he said.

Guests at the occasion expressed appreciation for the opportunity made available through the sponsorship initiative.

NAN reports that the programme provides pilgrims with the opportunity to perform the lesser Hajj, covering all costs, including travel, accommodation and other logistics.

(NAN)

