US immigration and border officials will be able to arrest migrants at so-called “sensitive” locations after the Trump administration overturned policies limiting where such arrests could happen.

Officers will now be able to make arrests at designated “sensitive” areas, including houses of worship, schools, and hospitals.

Officials have been prohibited from doing this since 2011.

Later, the Biden administration expanded the regulation, further restricting the authority’s powers.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

“The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”

A second directive reinstates the ability of the US to quickly deport any undocumented person arrested who is unable to prove they have been in the country for more than two years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

