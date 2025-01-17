Tragedy struck in Osogbo, Osun State, during a football match when 29-year-old Adeyemi Adewale collapsed and died on the football pitch. The incident occurred during the Adeleke Memorial Cup finals. Sadly, this happened on the same day as his 29th birthday.

PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered that the final was between Heritage Football Club, Ilesa West and Ejigbo Local Government, held at the Ataoja School of Science in Osogbo.

Lamenting over the tragedy, one of his relatives, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that the late footballer was celebrated earlier on Thursday, only for him to slump and die the same day.

According to him, “Clement Adewale Adeyemi Oluyide is my brother. Unfortunately, he slumped and died on Thursday, which was his 29th birthday.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police command Yemisi Opalola in a statement on Thursday night, hinted that Adewale collapsed on the pitch during the match and was immediately rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The statement reads: “Today, 16/01/2025, while the Adeleke Memorial Cup Final match was going on at Ataoja School of Science, one Adeyemi Adewale, ‘M’, 29 years, a player from Ilesa West Football Team, slumped on the pitch.

“He was rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, where he was later confirmed dead by the doctor. Meanwhile, his corpse has been deposited at the hospital morgue.”

It is recalled that the tournament was being sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ede North/South, Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Bamidele Salaam, in memory of the first civilian governor of Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke.

Late Isiaka Adeleke is the elder brother of the incumbent Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.

