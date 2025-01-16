The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from participating in the 18th January 2025 local government elections organised by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).

This followed extensive consultations with party leaders, stakeholders, and the national secretariat. According to a statement released on Thursday by Leye Igbabo, Director of Publicity, the party was expected to field 15 chairmanship candidates across the 15 local government areas and 131 councillorship candidates.

“But, from all indications, ODIEC’s credibility, transparency, and impartiality have failed the integrity test.

“Recent observations and reports point to a troubling pattern of double standards by ODIEC, raising serious doubts about their ability to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.

“As a responsible political party committed to democracy and the rule of law, we cannot, in good conscience, confer legitimacy on this compromised process by participating in the election.

“We have, therefore, resolved to withdraw our participation in this exercise to uphold the integrity of our party and our unwavering belief in credible electoral practices.

”The party, however, assured that its resolve to sanitise the electoral process remained irrevocable despite its non-participation in Saturday’s polls.”

The PDP had also cited a similar reason for its withdrawal when local council polls were conducted in April 2020. The party had expressed the fears that its candidates were unlikely to get fair competition from the ODIEC.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress had withdrawn from the April 2016 local government elections when in opposition. It claimed the process was compromised by the Olusegun Mimiko-led PDP government well before the election. The election at the time was conducted 10 months before the end of the tenure of the Mimiko administration.

In all the elections, the ruling party always emerged as the winner, claiming nearly all the seats in the local councils.

