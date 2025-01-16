Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the employment of 2,000 teachers across the state. The governor made the announcement while presiding over the State Executive Council meeting on Monday at the government house council chamber in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the planned recruitment of teachers fulfills promises made during the campaign.

The statement noted that education, being the second priority of Governor Lawal’s administration, has received significant attention and was already yielding desired results.

“Governor Dauda Lawal, in his commitment to revamping education in Zamfara State, has, on November 14, 2023, declared a state of emergency in the educational sector of Zamfara State.

“The emergency response by the Zamfara government under Governor Lawal includes the construction and renovation of more than 400 schools across the 14 local government areas of the State.

“Provision of two-seater desks for pupils and students, totaling over 12, 000 across schools in the 14 local government areas and equipping the constructed and renovated over 400 schools with over 700 tables and 1,000 chairs for teachers across the 14 local government areas.”

In his remarks at the council meeting, Governor Lawal said the recruitment of teachers is part of his government’s activities in 2025. “The government will employ 2,000 qualified teachers to help improve and revitalise the education sector.

“The teachers are to be employed in phases to ensure that the right people of quality to address especially critical areas of need in our schools are employed without any wrongdoing.

“The recruitment is part of the AGILE Programme and aims to completely reverse the rot in the education sector and improve the quality of teaching and students in our schools throughout the state.

“We are starting with employing 500 teachers in the first quarter of this year. In the first instance, emphasis should be placed on teachers in critical subjects like English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, ICT, and Entrepreneurship studies.”

