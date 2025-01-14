The Chinese government has said that it reduced its exports of civilian drones to the US eightfold year-on-year last November.

According to RIA Novosti, the calculation is based on data from the US customs service.

The dynamic was also negative as compared to October 2024, when China’s drone exports to the US fell twice, to $2.9 million dollars in November, the data showed.

The figures marked the lowest November purchase volume since 2022 when the US began buying drones from China.

The total volume of drone shipments in the first 11 months of 2024 also dropped 2.4 times year-on-year, from $205 million in January to November 2023 to $84.2 million last year.

This is according to the statistics.

In November 2024, the US mostly imported civilian drones with takeoff weights between 250 grams (9 ounces) and 7 kilograms (15 pounds) worth $1.4 million.

Also those with takeoff weights between 25 and 150 kilograms worth 1 million dollars, the data showed.

The report noted that at the end of November, China was the second-largest supplier of drones to the US, behind Vietnam with $10.8 million worth of drone exports.

It was followed by South Korea with ($1.9 million), Malaysia ($1.6 million) and Switzerland ($1.2 million).

At the same time, drone imports in the US decreased not only from China (down $19.4 million), but from Malaysia ($40.9 million), Canada ($1.3 million), and other countries.

The increase in purchases from Vietnam (by $8.2 million), South Korea (by $1.8 million), and other states was not enough to close the gap.

So the total imports in November 2024 fell 3.4 times from the previous year, according to the statistics.

