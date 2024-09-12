The decision to move to America or Canada should not be taken lightly. It is not simply a matter of geography. It is a significant life change that requires careful consideration and preparation. For those who are self-motivated, disciplined, and already on a path to success, the move can be an excellent opportunity to achieve even greater heights. For those who lack these qualities, the move can lead to disappointment and hardship.

In recent years, the allure of moving to America or Canada has captivated the minds of many young Nigerians seeking a better life. The promise of abundant opportunities, economic stability, and a higher standard of living seems like a dream come true, especially when juxtaposed against the myriad challenges faced in Nigeria. But the reality is far more complex than the glossy images often portrayed in the media or shared by those who have made the leap. Moving to America or Canada is not a panacea for life’s struggles. In fact, it can be a harsh wake-up call for those who lack self-motivation, discipline, and a clear sense of purpose. For those who are not prepared, life abroad can be even more challenging than in Nigeria.

America and Canada are often hailed as lands of endless opportunity, where anyone can make it if they try hard enough. While it is true that these countries offer vast resources and opportunities for personal and professional growth, these advantages are not handed out freely to everyone who steps foot on their soil. The opportunities available are most effectively utilised by those who are already on a path to success, with the necessary skills, mindset, and drive to capitalise on them. For people who lack self-motivation and discipline, the transition to life in a new country can be overwhelming. The initial excitement of arriving in a new place can quickly give way to the stark realities of starting over from scratch. Unlike in Nigeria, where the social fabric is more accommodating to people who may lack direction or ambition, life in America or Canada demands a level of intentionality and effort that can be daunting for the unprepared.

In Nigeria, there is often a sense of community and a slower pace of life that allows for a certain level of leniency when it comes to ambition and productivity. The support systems (family, friends, and even neighbours) often step in to help during tough times. But in America and Canada, the pace of life is faster, and the social safety nets that exist in Nigeria are often absent. The expectation is that people are self-reliant, proactive, and capable of passing through the complexities of life without much external support. For those who arrive in these countries without a clear plan or the necessary skills, the reality can be harsh. Jobs that are readily available to newcomers are often low-paying, menial, and physically demanding. Without the right qualifications or work experience, many immigrants find themselves stuck in jobs that offer little in the way of advancement or fulfillment.

The key to thriving in America or Canada lies in preparation. This means more than just having a visa and a plane ticket. It means having a clear understanding of what you want to achieve and a realistic plan for how to get there. It means equipping yourself with the skills and knowledge that will allow you to compete in the job market and adapt to the new environment.

The cost of living in cities like New York, Toronto, or Vancouver is high, and the pressures of keeping up with rent, bills, and other expenses can quickly lead to financial strain. The cultural adjustment can also be challenging. The social norms, work culture, and even the weather can be drastically different from what one is used to in Nigeria. The sense of isolation that can come from being in a foreign land, far from family and friends, can intensify feelings of loneliness and depression. For those who are not mentally and emotionally prepared, this can lead to a downward spiral of despair.

The key to thriving in America or Canada lies in preparation. This means more than just having a visa and a plane ticket. It means having a clear understanding of what you want to achieve and a realistic plan for how to get there. It means equipping yourself with the skills and knowledge that will allow you to compete in the job market and adapt to the new environment. For those who are already on a path to success, who have a solid education, work experience, and a strong work ethic, moving abroad can be a significant step forward. These people are often able to take full advantage of the opportunities available, whether it is furthering their education, advancing in their careers, or starting a business. They arrive with a clear intention and are proactive in seeking out the resources and networks that will help them achieve their goals. On the other hand, those who move without a plan, hoping that the change in environment will somehow lead to success, are often disappointed. The truth is that America and Canada are not lands of opportunity for those who expect success to be handed to them. Success in these countries, as in any other, requires hard work, perseverance, and a clear sense of direction. Without these, the challenges of life abroad can be overwhelming.

It is not the location that determines success, but the mindset, preparation, and effort that one brings to the table. Moving abroad can be a step forward, but only for those who are truly ready to take on the challenges that come with it. For everyone else, it might be worth considering whether the opportunities they seek can be found closer to home.

Nigeria, despite its challenges, offers a unique kind of flexibility for those who are still figuring things out. The culture is more forgiving of directionlessness, and there is often more time and space to find one’s path. The expectations are different, and there is a sense of communal support that can cushion the blows of failure or indecision. While this can sometimes lead to complacency, it also provides a safety net that is largely absent in Western countries. In Nigeria, it is possible to survive, and even thrive, with a less rigid plan. The slower pace of life and the close-knit communities offer a kind of resilience that is not as easily found abroad. But this same environment can also enable laziness and lack of ambition, making it easy to stagnate. For those who are truly ambitious and driven, Nigeria can be a land of great opportunity as well, especially for those who are willing to carve out their own path.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The decision to move to America or Canada should not be taken lightly. It is not simply a matter of geography. It is a significant life change that requires careful consideration and preparation. For those who are self-motivated, disciplined, and already on a path to success, the move can be an excellent opportunity to achieve even greater heights. For those who lack these qualities, the move can lead to disappointment and hardship. Success in life, whether in Nigeria, America, or Canada, depends on the person involved! It is not the location that determines success, but the mindset, preparation, and effort that one brings to the table. Moving abroad can be a step forward, but only for those who are truly ready to take on the challenges that come with it. For everyone else, it might be worth considering whether the opportunities they seek can be found closer to home.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

