A Neonatologist, Efunbo Dosekun, has urged intending mothers to adopt preventative medical approaches to prevent them from giving birth to preterm babies.

Ms Dosekun, the co-founder of Babies Matter Medical Centre (BMMC), a subsidiary of Outreach Signature Hospitals, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

She noted that healthy nutrition, intake of folic acid, prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, prevention of hepatitis B and C and others were necessary preventive measures to reduce preterm births.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Preterm babies are those born alive before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy, and there are sub-categories of preterm birth based on gestational age.

Preterm birth remains a leading cause of death for children under five, and many who survive could face lifelong disabilities due to inadequate healthcare.

“We all know that a premature baby is a baby that’s born before 36 completed weeks. But the babies that really give a lot of problems are the babies that are less than 32 weeks,” she said.

“Intending mothers must put on a preventative hat or approach, and this starts even before you get pregnant. Outside the country, once you are 18 years of age, you are encouraged to start taking folic acid.”

She said intake of folic acid helps prevent spinal bifida, an abnormality in the spinal cord of a baby that leads to so many complications, including death and chronic disability.

Ms Dosekun said that intending mothers and pregnant women must also get proper nutrition and prevent infections like STDs and viral conditions.

She advised that women with health conditions, genetic problems, hypertension and other conditions must ensure they have access to specialists.

The neonatologist, however, urged the government to create a model of good practice to increase the survival rate of preterm babies in the country.

“Worldwide, care of a pre-term baby is very difficult, but there are some steps that advanced countries have taken to increase the survival chances for premature babies, particularly babies less than 32 weeks,” she said.

“These babies don’t need to die if we do the right thing in the country, and that is why we are so passionate about what we are doing at BMMC and to also increase the faith of Nigerians in our health system.

She said BMMC interfaces with doctors, government and the community to change the narrative on how to care for preterm babies.

(NAN)

