The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has written the founder of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, to notify him of the commencement of flight operations at Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport and to appreciate him for his financial support for the actualisation of the project.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had granted a license to the government to commence non-scheduled flight operations at the airport for six months from 13 December to 15 June 2025.

The Ekiti governor’s letter, titled: “Letter of Appreciation,” and dated 18 December, was personally delivered to the senior lawyer at the university by the governor on Thursday.

The letter reads in part: “On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I am delighted to formally express our heartfelt appreciation for the assistance you provided to the Ekiti State Government during the construction of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

“I am delighted to inform you that on 11th December 2024, we obtained clearance from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to commence non-scheduled flight operations for 6 months from 13 December 2024 to 15 June 2025. Your financial contribution for the purchase of navigational aids (CVOR/DME), control tower communications equipment and the construction of the car pack, was invaluable to the accomplishment, and we are immensely grateful for your willingness to help

“Sir, I wish to notify you that the NCAA has outlined conditions for the actualisation of the full commercial flight operation status which includes installation of Instrument Landing System (ILS) to enhance the flight operational capacity of the airport and we will count on your unflinching support.

“Once again, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and commitment to our shared passion and goals of development and prosperity for our dear Ekiti State. You are highly appreciated Sir, and please accept the assurances of my best wishes, as always.”

Babalola speaks

In his response to the letter, Mr Babalola said it was a good beginning, noting that if things had been as the governor was doing in the last three years, “we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

He thanked Mr Oyebanji for what he described as his commitment on the project. “I thank you for all you have been doing and still doing.”

He said: “Without a viable and functional transportation system, a state, a country is doomed. When America was discovered, there were no roads. But gradually and eventually, the whole area was tarred and the whole area evolved to becoming a state (country) that is a clear leader in the comity of nations today.

“You know as much as I do that people can’t come to Ekiti because of the bad road network. As a matter of fact, many organizations that promised to come and invest in Ekiti State cannot actualize their dream because the state is land-locked, airport-locked, railway-locked and industry-locked. But all that is beginning to change and it will change to the advantage of all of us.

“With this airport, there will be many job opportunities for our people. People coming in and out of the state will buy from our various markets. When people are gainfully employed, there will be no hunger. When there is no hunger, there will be no anger. And when there is no anger, there will be no violence.”

Mr Babalola promised that he, alongside his investments, Ekiti elites and partners would cooperate with the governor to make the state “one of the best and safest states to operate and invest in in the country. We will support you in all ways.”

