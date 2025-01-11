The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Subomi Okoya and Wahab Okoya, the sons of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, for interrogation over alleged abuse of the naira.

In the invite, seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, directed the duo to reprt to the head, special operations team at the 15A Awolowo Road office of the commission by 10am on Monday, 13 January 2025.

The invite was signed by Michael Wetkas, acting director of the Lagos directorate of the EFCC.

In a promotional video for a new song, the Okoya brothers were seen with a police officer holding wads of N1,000 notes. The video elicited outrage on social media.

On 10 January, Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), announced that the officer seen in the video had been arrested and detained.

The police said the officer’s actions were unethical, adding that he would face disciplinary action.

“The policeman captured in the recent viral video shared by the sons of the Lagos businessman, Chief Okoya, where they were abusing the naira, has been identified and detained for disciplinary action,” Mr Adejobi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it’s unethical. We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police.”

In recent times, the EFCC has stepped up its enforcement efforts against abuse of the naira.

Last year, the anti-graft commission arrested some celebritries, citing Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

On 4 April 2024, the EFCC arrested Idris Okunneye, a popular crossdresser known as Bobrisky, for abuse naira notes. He was subsequently arraigned in court, convicted and jailed.

Few weeks after Bobrisky’s ordeal, another socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, was arraigned in court by the EFCC. The agency later dropped the charges in exchange for his forfeiture of N10 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

