The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has officially announced its annual fasting programme, which will begin on Saturday, 11 January, and conclude on 21 April 2025.

This spiritual exercise is a longstanding tradition within the RCCG community. It aims to deepen spiritual growth and seek divine intervention.

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, declared the 100-day fast, highlighting its importance and encouraging members to participate wholeheartedly. He described the fast as a time for both personal and collective transformation.

The cleric also explained that this year’s fasting can be done in several ways, including fourteen continuous fasting days, which will count as 28 regular fasting days. Twenty-one days of constant fasting will cover 63 regular fasting days, and Thirty days of continuous fasting will account for the full 100 days.

These options offer participants flexibility, allowing them to choose a fasting schedule that aligns with their spiritual goals and physical capabilities.

In preparation for this extensive fasting period, here are a few ways to survive.

1. Set Your Why

Why are you fasting? Is it for miracles, breakthroughs, or to strengthen your discipline? Whatever your reason, write it down. This purpose will be your guiding light when hunger strikes, keeping you focused and motivated.

2. Drink Water Like Your Life Depends on It.

Ensure you take enough water during this period.

Staying hydrated is crucial during fasting. Make sure to drink plenty of water to support your body’s needs. Sip and gulp water like a fish, especially if you’re sure you won’t be eating any food for a long time. Your body will thank you for this care and support.

3. Plan that break-time feast

Don’t let hunger dictate your choices. Plan your meals carefully to ensure you’re getting the right nutrition. This Will prevent you from overeating or breaking your fast with unhealthy options. Remember, discipline is key during fasting.

Note: Break with liquids before eating any solid food.

4. Pray: Pray at every opportunity you get( for tongue speaking brothers and sisters, mutter tongues at intervals especially if you’re at work)

Prayer and worship also help to fend off hunger. Staying focused on God might be a struggle once your tummy starts growling louder than your worship playlist.

5. Find Your Fasting Squad

Misery loves company, right? (Laughs) Find friends who are also fasting—it’s more fun to laugh (and cry) together.

Bonus: They’ll help keep you away from food when your body cries out for help.

So, seek support and engage with fellow participants for encouragement and shared experiences.

6. Run from Temptations

1 Peter 5:8 says

“Be sober, be vigilant; your adversary, the devil, walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.”

Run from anything or anyone that can ruin your fast, such as Anger, quarrels, Food, and Sex ( especially if you’re not married). If you’re married, agree with your partner on how to exercise your conjugal rights during this period.

7. Don’t be idle

If you’re not at work, do something around the house or participate in church services, Bible studies, or worship sessions.

Don’t just sit idle waiting for your break time.

Note: Constantly watching the clock can be discouraging, as time often feels slower when fasting.

8. Document your journey

While focusing on the spiritual benefits, write down your daily progress during the journey to stay motivated when the going gets tough.

For example, “Day 1 down? You’re a champion! Day 10? You’re unstoppable! Celebrate every victory—God sees your sacrifice!

Advice: As you embark on this journey through the 100 days, trust in God’s provision to sustain you during fasting. Because let’s face it, this is not a battle of willpower—it’s God’s grace carrying you. So pray, laugh, and trust Him to get you through it!

Participants are encouraged to approach the fast passionately, seeking personal renewal and a deeper relationship with God.

Note: Individuals with health concerns should consult medical professionals before undertaking extended periods of fasting.

