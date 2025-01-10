Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has continued his stellar performance at the 2025 WTT Star Contender Doha, advancing to the semifinals with an emphatic win over Korea’s Park Ganghyeon.

The African table tennis icon is now set to face Japan’s top seed, Tomokazu Harimoto, in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Aruna, ranked as the second-highest African player in the world, secured his spot in the semifinals after a commanding 3-1 victory against Park in the quarterfinals at the Lusail Arena in Doha.

Dominant display

The quarterfinal match saw Aruna deliver a near-flawless performance against Park, who had earlier stunned German third seed Patrick Franziska in the tournament.

Aruna started strong, taking the first two games 11-9 and 11-8. Despite a brief setback in the third game, which Park won 11-4, the Nigerian ace regained his rhythm to clinch the fourth game 11-9 and seal his victory.

This win marked Aruna’s third consecutive triumph at the tournament, showcasing his determination and skill on the global stage.

Road to the semifinals

Earlier on Friday Aruna overcame Spain’s Alvaro Robles in a tightly contested round of 16 match.

The 3-2 victory was particularly significant as it avenged his previous losses to the Spanish player, underlining Aruna’s resilience and tactical brilliance.

Making history again

By reaching the semifinals, Aruna continues to solidify his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest table tennis players.

He remains the only male African player to achieve this feat at the WTT Star Contender stage, repeating his historic semifinal appearance from the 2022 edition.

Harimoto Challenge

In the semifinals, Aruna will face a familiar rival in Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto, the tournament’s top seed.

Their last meeting, at the WTT Champions Frankfurt in Germany, ended in Aruna’s favour. However, Harimoto will be eager to turn the tables when they meet on Saturday, 11 January.

