Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has continued his stellar performance at the 2025 WTT Star Contender Doha, advancing to the semifinals with an emphatic win over Korea’s Park Ganghyeon.
The African table tennis icon is now set to face Japan’s top seed, Tomokazu Harimoto, in what promises to be a thrilling clash.
Aruna, ranked as the second-highest African player in the world, secured his spot in the semifinals after a commanding 3-1 victory against Park in the quarterfinals at the Lusail Arena in Doha.
Dominant display
The quarterfinal match saw Aruna deliver a near-flawless performance against Park, who had earlier stunned German third seed Patrick Franziska in the tournament.
|
Aruna started strong, taking the first two games 11-9 and 11-8. Despite a brief setback in the third game, which Park won 11-4, the Nigerian ace regained his rhythm to clinch the fourth game 11-9 and seal his victory.
This win marked Aruna’s third consecutive triumph at the tournament, showcasing his determination and skill on the global stage.
Road to the semifinals
Earlier on Friday Aruna overcame Spain’s Alvaro Robles in a tightly contested round of 16 match.
The 3-2 victory was particularly significant as it avenged his previous losses to the Spanish player, underlining Aruna’s resilience and tactical brilliance.
READ ALSO: Table Tennis: Aruna, Meshref open 2025 with WTT Star Contender Doha
Making history again
By reaching the semifinals, Aruna continues to solidify his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest table tennis players.
He remains the only male African player to achieve this feat at the WTT Star Contender stage, repeating his historic semifinal appearance from the 2022 edition.
Harimoto Challenge
In the semifinals, Aruna will face a familiar rival in Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto, the tournament’s top seed.
Their last meeting, at the WTT Champions Frankfurt in Germany, ended in Aruna’s favour. However, Harimoto will be eager to turn the tables when they meet on Saturday, 11 January.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999