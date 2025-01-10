A former Nigerian senator, John Azuta-Mbata, has been elected as the 13th president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.
Mr Azuta-Mbata emerged as the new president-general of the Ohanaeze during the election for the new executives of the Igbo group in Enugu on Friday.
The former senator replaces Fidelis Chukwu, the immediate past president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, whose tenure ended on Friday.
The election was conducted through a voice vote.
|
The new president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo hails from Rivers State, South-south Nigeria
Apart from Mr Azuta-Mbata, 15 others were elected into various executive positions of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
Details later…
