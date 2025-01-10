A former Nigerian senator, John Azuta-Mbata, has been elected as the 13th president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Mr Azuta-Mbata emerged as the new president-general of the Ohanaeze during the election for the new executives of the Igbo group in Enugu on Friday.

The former senator replaces Fidelis Chukwu, the immediate past president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, whose tenure ended on Friday.

The election was conducted through a voice vote.

The new president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo hails from Rivers State, South-south Nigeria

Apart from Mr Azuta-Mbata, 15 others were elected into various executive positions of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Details later…

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

