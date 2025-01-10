President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, 11 January, to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, which will take place in the emirate from January 12 to 18.
The summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.
The event, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.
|
ADSW, a testament to the power of collaboration, has been held annually for over 15 years. It provides a global platform to foster multi-stakeholder cooperation in addressing global challenges and accelerating growth.
It has birthed high-value agreements and strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy pioneers worldwide, driving impactful alliances and advancing the sustainability agenda worldwide.
At the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.
ALSO READ: Nigeria condemns attack on UAE Ambassador’s residence
The Nigerian leader and his entourage will also meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials will accompany the President.
He will return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999