A Federal High Court in Abuja has given the State Security Service (SSS) the go-ahead to detain ten suspected terrorists, who had planned to launch a Boko Haram/ISWAP cell in Osun, for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on the ‘ex-parte’ motion moved by SSS lawyer, Y.I. Umar, held that the application was meritorious and accordingly granted.

“An order is hereby made enabling the State Security Service (aka DSS)/applicant to detain the respondents for sixty (60) days pending the conclusion of investigation,” he ruled.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until 3 March for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SSS had, in the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1942/V/2024, listed Adamu Abubakar (aka Abu Aisha), Babagana Bashuli, Muhammed Adam, Mustapha Abacha, and Katuru Muhammed as the 1st to 5th respondents.

The security agency also listed Babakura Abacha, Muhammed Ciroma, Ali Gambo, Muhammed Umoru and Muhammed Bundi as 6th to 10 respondents respectively.

The SSS, in the motion dated 18 December 2024, but filed 20 December 2024, sought one prayer.

The SSS, in the affidavit deposed to by Yamuje Benye, an official of the agency attached to the Legal Service Department at the national headquarters, averred that the suspects were arrested in the llesa East LGA in Osun.

It said they were arrested on 16 December 2024, upon reasonable suspicion of their involvement in terrorism.

The security outfit said preliminary investigation revealed that the respondents were members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

“Intelligence at the disposal of the applicant revealed that the respondents were planning to launch a Boko Haram /ISWAP cell in Osun State;

“That the respondents were arrested while undergoing training on how to manufacture and detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” it said.

The agency alleged that the suspects were members of the late Abubakar Shekau terrorist group, who escaped from Sambisa Forest to Osun because of the series of onslaught being carried out by the Nigerian Army against them.

It said the respondents are aiding the SS to unravel other members of the terrorist group who are still at large.

According to the SSS, releasing the respondents at this stage of the preliminary investigation will be detrimental to the applicant’s efforts to arrest other members of the terrorist group.

It said the activities of the respondents constitute a potent threat to national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“It is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application,” it prayed.

In a related development, Justice Nwite equally granted an order enabling the SS to detain Ayomide Akintunde and Nurudeen Adesiyan for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The judge made the order after Mr Umar, who also appeared for the SSS, moved the motion ‘ex-parte’ marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1933/V/2024 to the effect.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until 3 March for mention.

The SSS, in the affidavit deposed to by Mercy Ebo, averred that the suspects were arrested on 19 December 2024 by the Service Tactical Team at Ajape Lane 3, Modakeke, Ife East LGA of Osun.

The agency said they were, thereafter, transferred to its headquarters due to an intelligence report from a foreign Intelligence Service, linking them with Moroccan terrorists.

“Preliminary investigation and intelligence report revealed that a Moroccan terrorist currently in custody of the Spanish National Police Service, communicated with Ayomide AKINTUNDE (F) and Nurudeen ADESIYAN on GSM numbers: 08168359934 and 08168542908, respectively.

“That the Moroccan terrorist is being investigated for making jihadist publications and for acquisition of firearms with the intent of conducting terrorist attacks against identified targets in Nigeria,” it said.

It said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects admitted ownership of the identified GSM numbers which they had been using for more than 10 months.

According to the agency, the release of the respondents at this time would jeopardise the investigation, as the investigation has assumed a wider dimension.

The SSS said the suspects needed to be thoroughly investigated to ensure that they did not pose any security threat to Nigeria or the world at large.

It said the suspects are helping with vital Information that would lead to the arrest of other members of the gang who are at large, hence the need to grant the application.

(NAN)

