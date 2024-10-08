The federal government has flayed the attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Sudan in the country’s capital, Khartoum, on Sunday.
The government made this known in a statement issued by Eche Abu-Obe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, on Tuesday, in Abuja.
“The Federal Republic of Nigeria notes with concern, the attack on the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
“It calls on the authorities to take necessary measures to forestall reoccurrence and guarantee the safety and welfare of Embassy staff and their families
“Nigeria also calls on the parties and other relevant stakeholders to seek an amicable and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict, to return normalcy to the country,” Abu-Obe said.
(NAN)
