The Nigerian government has paid N22 billion as compensation to communities displaced by the hydroelectric power project in Zungeru, Niger State.

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made this known on Thursday.

The government said it has a total of N2.2 billion outstanding payment to complete the compensation.

Mr Adelabu disclosed this when he met with the compensation and resettlement committee of the Zungeru power plant in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I’m happy that we have been able to pay N22 billion out of the compensation and from our records, we have N 2.2 billion remaining for payment. Some new figures have been presented here today, but we will have to go back as a ministry to verify these claims,” Mr Adelabu said.

The construction works on the power plant started in May 2013. The plant comprises a reservoir at an elevation of 230 metres, and a powerhouse containing four 175 megawatts turbine/generating units for a total rated output of 700 megawatts (MW).

In March last year, a high court in Minna, Niger state, ordered the ministry of power to pay N1.1 trillion as compensation to Samboro community in Madaka district, Rafi LGA over damages caused by the construction of the dam.

At the time, the court held that the construction of the dam had caused damage to farmlands and other economic trees in the community.

On Wednesday, the federal government reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations to the payment of full compensation to communities displaced.

The government also emphasised the need for genuine identity of the affected communities, noting that over 300 communities have come out to lay claims for compensation and resettlement after the initial agreed figure.

Appreciating the gesture of the host communities and that of the Niger State government in locating the power project, Mr Adelabu decried a situation where there are discrepancies in claims made by communities within the location of the power project.

He admonished the committee, led by the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, to prevail on the people of the area to cooperate with the federal government as the details of the outstanding payments were being worked out.

“The federal government is fully appreciative of your commitment and efforts at resolving the issues around the payment of the balance of the compensation for the host communities on the Zungeru power site. Let me re-emphasize the determination of the federal government in the resettlement and compensation of those displaced by the project.

“This is paramount to us and I’m happy to note that 90 per cent of those affected have been settled and to say also that even if it is only one person that is left to be so compensated and resettled, we are committed to that figure,” Mr Adelabu said.

He said the federal government is grateful to the Niger State government over the role the state has played in restraining the affected communities from taking laws into their hands and assuring them of the readiness of the government to meet this obligation to them.

“We appreciate the fact that Jebba, Kainji, Shiroro and now Zungeru are all located in Niger State and this is to say that 80 per cent of our hydro power stations are located in Niger State. In the same manner, I want to appreciate the role played by the committee and its cooperation with our ministry and the federal government.

“Let me single out the deputy governor of Niger State, who took it upon himself to lead this committee here for this important interaction today. However, I want to plead with the committee, the host communities and all other interested parties that we should realise that this is a national asset for all of us and inasmuch as the federal government is willing and ready to meet its obligations to the affected communities, they must also be ready and be sincere, in their demands and claims,” he said.

Mr Adelabu said, at the commencement of the Zungeru power project, 133 communities were identified for compensation and/or resettlement.

“However, it is a big surprise here to me that some communities are being added afresh to those who should be compensated or resettled. We are looking forward to how we can resettle this matter. Those who are yet to be paid are agitated and are putting pressure on the State government and the committee. We can no longer keep them assured and so, let me say that whatever we have will be paid in the shortest possible time.

“Let us all bear it in mind that the federal government is facing paucity of funds. There are very many issues competing for government attention and we have to address them according to what is available to us in terms of revenue. Let us face the reality here and now. When the issue of compensation and resettlement came at the commencement of the Zungeru power project, 133 communities were identified.

“However, now, we are being informed of new communities. We cannot continue on this trend and let me tell you that this thing has a timeline and an end,” he added.

He called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (PBE), to come to the aid of the power ministry in addressing the compensation and resettlement issues as they affect the Zungeru power project host communities.

