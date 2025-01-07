A 19-year-old ex-convict, Jibril Ndako, and two others have been arrested by the police in Niger State while planning to burgle a shop in the Minna metropolis.
The two other suspects are 18-year-old Aliyu Abdullahi and 20-year-old Haruna Abubakar.
A statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Wasi’u Abiodun, said Mr Ndako had just served a jail term for theft of motorcycles.
According to him, the ex-convict brought his accomplices from Agaie to Minna to join him in breaking into a provision store located at Barikin-Sale Minna when they were arrested.
Mr Abiodun added that they were arrested in a hotel along Eastern Bye-Pass, Minna, where they lodged in a room and were found with dangerous weapons, three cutlasses and one industrial iron cutter.
The statement added that the suspects have been transferred to the police headquarters in Minna for further investigation and prosecution.
