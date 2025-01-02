Renowned boxing champion Anthony Joshua began the New Year with a high-profile visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, where he presented the Nigerian leader with an autographed boxing glove.

The gesture symbolised perseverance and excellence – qualities deeply rooted in both Joshua’s illustrious career and the Nigerian spirit.

Speaking about the visit on his official X page, President Tinubu expressed his admiration for the boxing legend, stating:

“I just had the honour of hosting our very own Anthony Joshua, a true champion and worthy ambassador of Nigeria. Anthony Joshua’s dedication and achievements continue to inspire millions daily. Thank you for the autographed glove—it is a symbol of perseverance and excellence. A symbol of what Nigerians are known for. We are Nigeria. Proudly Nigerian.”

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Joshua said, “I got to meet His Excellency. They did an amazing job at hosting me and my family today. I get to see how the country is organised and run, and have big plans for the future.”

2025 Goals

Joshua also spoke about his ambitions for the year ahead.

His primary target includes a high profile fight against fellow British boxer Tyson Fury and to become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Time is of the essence, time is limited. So, I just want to put in more work,” Joshua was quoted as saying by the News Agency of Nigeria. “In 2024, when I look back, I believe I could have done more, and I have another chance in 2025 to do more. I’m going to make sure that I take every opportunity that comes my way.”

ALSO READ: Governor Abiodun hosts Anthony Joshua appoints him Sports Ambassador

When asked about his chances of defeating Fury, Joshua said: “We’ll see, let’s get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me, we’ll see in the future.”

Reflecting on his September 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, Joshua maintained his resolve to bounce back. “I should have won that match, but I didn’t. I’m going to go again. Ups and downs happen. To some people, it’s always up. My life is up and down, so I’ve got to get used to the turbulent times and keep riding the wave. I can’t stop now; I have to keep going until I reach my destination.”

Ambassadorial role and Ogun State connection

Before meeting with President Tinubu, Joshua visited Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, where he was officially appointed a sports ambassador for Ogun State.

This ambassadorial role underscores Joshua’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of Nigerian athletes and promoting national pride.

Coincidentally, Ogun State enjoys a legacy of producing sporting legends, including Segun Odegbami, Falilat Ogunkoya, and world record holder Tobi Amusan among many others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

