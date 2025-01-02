Renowned boxing champion Anthony Joshua began the New Year with a high-profile visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, where he presented the Nigerian leader with an autographed boxing glove.
The gesture symbolised perseverance and excellence – qualities deeply rooted in both Joshua’s illustrious career and the Nigerian spirit.
Speaking about the visit on his official X page, President Tinubu expressed his admiration for the boxing legend, stating:
“I just had the honour of hosting our very own Anthony Joshua, a true champion and worthy ambassador of Nigeria. Anthony Joshua’s dedication and achievements continue to inspire millions daily. Thank you for the autographed glove—it is a symbol of perseverance and excellence. A symbol of what Nigerians are known for. We are Nigeria. Proudly Nigerian.”
|
Speaking to journalists after the visit, Joshua said, “I got to meet His Excellency. They did an amazing job at hosting me and my family today. I get to see how the country is organised and run, and have big plans for the future.”
2025 Goals
Joshua also spoke about his ambitions for the year ahead.
His primary target includes a high profile fight against fellow British boxer Tyson Fury and to become a three-time world heavyweight champion.
“Time is of the essence, time is limited. So, I just want to put in more work,” Joshua was quoted as saying by the News Agency of Nigeria. “In 2024, when I look back, I believe I could have done more, and I have another chance in 2025 to do more. I’m going to make sure that I take every opportunity that comes my way.”
ALSO READ: Governor Abiodun hosts Anthony Joshua appoints him Sports Ambassador
When asked about his chances of defeating Fury, Joshua said: “We’ll see, let’s get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me, we’ll see in the future.”
Reflecting on his September 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, Joshua maintained his resolve to bounce back. “I should have won that match, but I didn’t. I’m going to go again. Ups and downs happen. To some people, it’s always up. My life is up and down, so I’ve got to get used to the turbulent times and keep riding the wave. I can’t stop now; I have to keep going until I reach my destination.”
Ambassadorial role and Ogun State connection
Before meeting with President Tinubu, Joshua visited Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, where he was officially appointed a sports ambassador for Ogun State.
This ambassadorial role underscores Joshua’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of Nigerian athletes and promoting national pride.
Coincidentally, Ogun State enjoys a legacy of producing sporting legends, including Segun Odegbami, Falilat Ogunkoya, and world record holder Tobi Amusan among many others.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999