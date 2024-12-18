Speed Darlington’s prolonged detention continues to spark public curiosity, as Wednesday marks three weeks since his second arrest on 27 November during a performance in Owerri, Imo State. His lawyer, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, has now explained why his client is in his custody.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Darlington was arrested on allegations of cyberstalking Nigerian Afrobeats star, Burna Boy. His lawyers, Deji Adeyanju and Mr Alieke, have long decried what they consider an ‘unjustified detention.’

But speaking exclusively to this newspaper on Wednesday, Mr Alieke shared updates on the matter, shedding light on the legal entanglements and the real obstacles to his client’s release.

The lawyer said, “Darlington was charged to court, and they set 14 January as the hearing date. We, his lawyers, cannot wait till then. He was brought before the court last Thursday, and though the judge insisted we wait for our turn, we are determined to file for fundamental rights enforcement before the court goes on recess. He will not spend the festive period in detention.”

When asked about the key factors causing the delay in Darlington’s release, Mr Alieke pointed to the influence of ‘powerful individuals’ and the ‘high profile’ of Burna Boy, the complainant.

Mr Alieke stated, “The matter (Speed Darlington’s case) has been on. And because a lot of bigwigs are interested in the matter. The prolonged detention is due to the involvement of bigwigs.

“For Speed Darlington to be arrested the first and the second time, it’s just arbitrary; it’s just because of the status of the person he is dealing with or because of the involvement (of powerful individuals).

The rapper’s lawyer said he believes that defamation is a civil matter, not a criminal one, and criticised the police for his client’s detention.

“I still maintain my stance on defamation… The police have been acting beyond ultra vires from our statutory provision and even judicial precedent… and the law says once it’s a matter, the police have no authority over it,” he noted.

The arrest

Mr Alieke insisted that Speed Darlington’s arrest was unwarranted.

“His (Speed) arrest is just arbitrary … – whether Speed Darlington defamed Burna Boy or not or whether his insult or comment amounts to defamation, that will be sub judice for me to comment on. Since the matter has been charged to court, it’s now within the powers of their lordship to decide whether the comment or the post is defamatory. The police ought not to have tightened this matter.

“But my stance is that the police arrest of Speed should not have come up; they should not have been involved. But it was a civil matter – Burna Boy should have recommended a civil suit and then come to court to prove if he was defamed,” he noted.

Securing release

Mr Alieke expressed confidence that a bail resolution would be reached in the coming days, adding that even if the court does not convene, the police still have the authority to grant bail.

“Speed will be out soon. He ought to have been out last week, the day he was brought before the court. One thing led to another, but he will be out. Today is Wednesday (18 December), and he will be out before Friday (20 December).”

When asked what would happen if the court did not sit on the case, he said, “Even if the court does not sit, the police still have the power to grant him bail. They are the ones who arrested him. This prolonged detention is just because of some bigwigs involved and maybe the DIG not being on the ground, according to the excuse the police have given. They can grant him administrative bail, which is the second alternative we are pushing for. The police handle the case and have that power pending when the court sits.”

Responding to criticisms that his team has not done enough for the musician, he said, “The claim of me not cautioning my client – people have been looking to chip in the blame, saying, ‘You did not advise your client; you didn’t do this and that.’ As lawyers, we have our modus operandi—prevention before trying to manage the crisis. We go the extra mile for our clients, not just for Speed Darlington. In good conscience, nobody should shift blame onto the lawyers, saying we didn’t do our due diligence or that we abandoned him – we have been working tirelessly to see that he gets released. My staff have been down there even when I am not present.”

Background

This legal dispute dates back to October 2024, when Speed Darlington was first arrested for allegedly cyberstalking Burna Boy. The feud intensified after Darlington mocked Burna Boy’s association with American rapper Diddy, whose legal troubles with the FBI had made headlines.

Darlington’s social media activities, including a diss track titled Baby Oil, further escalated tensions. The track, which mocked Burna Boy, gained traction and entered Spotify Nigeria’s top 100. Despite his initial release on bail in October, Darlington resumed public criticisms of Burna Boy, demanding a public apology from his mother and N12 million in compensation.

The feud became fresh after Darlington’s second arrest in November. His counsel accused Burna Boy of orchestrating the arrest and argued that the charges of defamation fall outside the police’s jurisdiction. According to Mr Alieke, the case now rests in the hands of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

