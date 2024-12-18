President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and cabinet members received the president at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Tinubu approves new management teams for River Basin Development Authorities

Before his departure to Lagos, President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget, totalling N47.9 trillion, before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

Information & Strategy

December 18, 2024

