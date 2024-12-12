The National Executive Council of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has appointed Emmanuel Ehumadu, a filmmaker and actor, as chairman of the Interim Caretaker Committee of the Abia chapter.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

‘‘Moira Mba would serve as the Secretary. It is the resolution of the National Executive Council of the Actors Guild of Nigeria to appoint Emmanuel Ehumadu as Chairman of the Interim Caretaker Committee of the Abia State chapter immediately.”

Mr Rollas said Mr Ehumadu was expected to take over the chapter’s administration and continue with the state’s peace process to entrench lasting peace.

He said Mr Ehumadu was expected to hand over to an elected state executive when the election is conducted and perform other services as may be assigned to him in line with his position as chairman of the interim government.

“I urge Ehumadu to take this appointment seriously because we believe in his ability and competence. However, this appointment is subject to termination for insubordination, disobedience, indiscipline and any conduct contrary to the constitution of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

