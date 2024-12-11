Representative Mohammed El-Rufai (APC-Kaduna) has commended a former senator, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, for their roles in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.

Mr El-Rufai, representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, the son of former governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, also commended the late Gani Fawehinmi, Femi Falana and other patriots.

He made this known at an event organised by the National Assembly Legislative Forum (NASSLAF) in Abuja.

The event has as its theme: “Role of Legislative Aides in National Development.”

The lawmaker, who called Mr Sani a “father,” said, “He was one of the leading voices alongside my mentor, Senator Uba Sani.

“I am glad that Shehu Sani has been invited here.

“Regardless of the politics between him and my father, for example, even Senator Shehu Sani’s enemies cannot discard the fact that he, late Gani Fawehinmi’s school of thought, the Falana’s have consistently and deliberately advocated for the welfare and rights of workers across (the) board.”

On the need to preserve the legislature, the younger El-Rufai said the roles of legislative aides in lawmaking should be taken seriously.

He commended Shehu Sani and Governor Sani for taking good care of their legislative aides when they were senators.

The lawmaker added that the two Sanis had legislative aides at their constituency offices to give the people the dividends of democracy, stressing that “I want to continue that.”

On his part, Shehu Sani, who was the keynote speaker at the event, commended Mr El-Rufai for effective representation of Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

On the role of the National Assembly in nation building, Mr Sani called for the independence of the legislature, adding that legislative aides played critical role in effective representation in the National Assembly.

He called on legislative aides to always tell their principals the real happenings in the country.

Mr Sani urged the legislature to live up to its responsibilities for the betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said a subservient legislature would not be able to work in the interest of the country, adding that such could affect good governance and undermine democracy.

“In our time, it was unthinkable for heads of MDAs to ignore our summons. They understood the gravity of our oversight functions,” he said.

The lawmaker further advised lawmakers against prioritising personal gains over constitutional responsibilities.

