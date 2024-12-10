In a significant step expected to boost economic growth and improve the livelihoods of thousands of farmers in Ekiti State, the World Bank has approved the establishment of an agribusiness hub in the state.

A delegation of the World Bank Task Team led by Emmanuel Sene made this known after an inspection tour of the Ekiti State Livestock Development Centre at Erinfun in Ado-Ekiti.

The team leader noted that the agribusiness hub which will serve as a one-stop-shop for farmers, processors and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector will also provide access to finance, markets and technology.

Vision for agribusiness

According to Mr Sene, the agribusiness hub is also expected to make a significant impact on the state’s economy as it would enable farmers to increase their productivity, improve the quality of their produce and enhance their competitiveness in the market.

Mr Sene stressed that the initiative aligns with the World Bank’s goal of reducing poverty and promoting shared prosperity as “agriculture is the sector that can help diversify economies, create jobs,and eradicate food insecurity in the Country ”

Officials speak

Earlier in his remarks, the National Project Coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Project (L-PRES), Sanusi Abubakar, said the project is aimed to enhance productivity and commercialisation of the livestock value chain, adding that it is commendable that the World Bank has indeed shown interest in supporting the state’s agricultural sector.

Mr Sanusi said the project will upscale the abattoir in Ado-Ekiti into a state-of the-art slaughter house facility that is integrated into larger livestock Production system,noting that infrastructure and equipment such as modern slaughter lines, cold storage facilities, meat processing equipment and that waste management systems would be provided under the initiative.

He said strict sanitation protocols, regular cleaning and disinfection, proper waste disposal, humane handling and slaughter, proper animal housing and feeding, regular veterinary inspection, and meat quality control will be given topmost priority under the initiative.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, said the state government has in the last two years embarked on several livestock production initiatives including the Ekiti Broilers Production Scheme under which youths trained and empowered in broiler production have produced over 60,000 birds in recycling.

He noted that the state government has renovated Livestock Development Centre with climate smart technology to enhance productivity and commercialisation of livestock production in the state.

In his address, the State Project Coordinator L-PRES, Olayinka Adedipe, reiterated commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration towards revolutionising livestock production in the state.

He noted that there’s a lot of opportunities in agribusiness for economic growth, job creation and lot more.

The team lead of Ekiti Broilers Production Scheme, Akindele Akintoye, said the state government has trained youths in broilers production in order to be self-reliant, enhance economic growth, and job creation.

