Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, as one of the foremost architects of Nigeria’s stability.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said Mr Shettima spoke at Mr Danjuma’s 87th birthday celebration in Lagos.

He also described the elder statesman as a national hero who has shaped Nigeria’s complex political and social landscape through decades of dedicated service.

He said Mr Danjuma’s life stands as an example of the highest ideals of national service, embodying a rare combination of moral courage, unwavering integrity, profound compassion and philanthropy.

The vice president praised the celebrant’s extraordinary contributions to Nigeria, saying “Our celebrant today is not merely a character in our history books; he is history itself.

“He has lived a life that transcends the ordinary—a life defined by bravery in the face of adversity, integrity in public service, and selflessness in philanthropy.

”T.Y. Danjuma’s decisive role during Nigeria’s most challenging periods, particularly his efforts in preserving the nation’s unity.

”Born in a nation yearning for heroes, TY Danjuma rose to become one of the foremost architects of Nigeria’s stability.

“His valour and strategic brilliance during turbulent times not only preserved lives but also laid the groundwork for post-war reconciliation,” he said.

He praised Mr Danjuma’s leadership as Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, crediting him with reforms that strengthened civil-military relations and upheld democratic principles.

“He was instrumental in championing the rule of law and fostering trust between the Armed Forces and civilians during Nigeria’s return to democracy.

“His legacy continues to inspire our Armed Forces and the leaders who serve this great nation,” VP Shettima said.

Mr Shettima commended the celebrant for his philanthropic impact through the TY Danjuma Foundation, which addresses critical issues like healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation.

“Through his foundation, General Danjuma has demonstrated that true leadership extends beyond public office into the realm of service to humanity.

“His philanthropy has brought hope to the most underserved communities in Nigeria.

“At 87, he remains a figure of inspiration—a testament to the values of duty, compassion, and integrity.

“His life is a reminder that greatness lies not in the accumulation of power but in its purposeful use for the greater good.”

Responding, Mr Danjuma thanked Mr Shettima for making the time to honour his family with the visit on the occasion of his birthday.

The elder statesman prayed for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying “I am very grateful. For the encomiums you poured on me in your speech.

“I thank you. Please convey my thanks also to Mr President,” he said.

Also, the wife of the celebrant, Daisy Danjuma, thanked the vice president for honouring the Danjuma family with his presence at the birthday celebration.

“I’d like to thank you very much, on behalf of my husband and myself, for finding the time this evening to come and celebrate with us; to celebrate a man you have eulogised in all ramifications.

“I don’t think I’ve heard anyone praise my husband as much as you did. You used the most important words to describe him, and I think it’s the best I’ve heard from anyone.”

(NAN)

