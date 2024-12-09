The Zone 16 Police Command on Saturday paraded three suspects for allegedly engaging in illicit drugs and fraudulent activities.
A statement from the zone spokesperson in Yenagoa, Gunn Emonena, said the Zonal Financial and Cyber Crime unit, based on credible intelligence, stormed the Rumukparali Community in Obio/Akpo Local Government of Rivers State to arrest the suspects.
He said the three suspects, Billion Ndubuisi, Charles Amachree, and Martins Chinemike, confessed to having impersonated Ryam Bill, a US-based luminary, and defrauded St. Andrea and Charlen Zielinsky of 71,500 US Dollars.
Mr Emonena, a superintendent of police, said that during the execution of a search in their premises, wraps of illicit hard drugs suspected to be hemp, two vehicles, two laptops and 10 phones were recovered.
“The suspects, through their agent, offered the sum of 17,000 US Dollars bribe, which was rejected by our well-trained, reformed officers.
“The money is registered and will be tendered as exhibits in court,” Mr Emonena said.
According to him, the zone’s AIG, Adebola Hamzat, has reiterated his dedication to protecting the lives and property of citizens within his jurisdiction and the country at large.
He noted that the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reasserted its dedication towards ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.
(NAN)
