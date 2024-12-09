The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) on Monday said that it had invested more than $450 million in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) value chain.

The Project Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PCNGi, Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this during the 9th Edition of the Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF2024) Day 2, Virtual Event in Lagos.

The theme of the 9th Edition of NEF is: “Energising Sustainable Industrialisation”.

According to the PCNGi CEO, the amount goes into things like mother stations, daughter stations and refueling stations as well as conversion centres which are starting to spring up across the nation.

Mr Oluwagbemi, who was represented by Tosin Coker, the head of commercial at the PCNGi, said the initiative had successfully converted more than 10,000 vehicles from petrol to CNG.

“By 2027, the initiative will have converted more than one million vehicles using petrol to CNG,” he said.

On incidents of explosion of vehicles using CNG, the CEO assured Nigerians that it had taken precautionary measures with different agencies of government to ensure safety.

The National Coordinator of the GEF Small Grants Programme (SGP), managed by UNDP, Ibironke Olubamise, said the SGP was investing in youth energy innovation for economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The NEF Group Chairman, Daniel Adeuyi, said, “The event featured three super sessions on Energising Industrial Revolution, Community Climate Action by GEF-SGP UNDP and Clean Energy Innovations.

“The sessions are to share lessons learnt from real-life projects and build capacity of young entrepreneurs and cross-industry professionals.”

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, said the council had trained more than 4,000 auto technicians on how to convert petrol vehicles to CNG.

He said the council had started campaigns to sensitise Nigerians on the advantages of using CNG to power their vehicles.

“CNG can guarantee cleaner environment, it is cheaper and affordable,” he said.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Nord Automobile Ltd., Oluwatobi Ajayi, said the company was established to tackle the growing demand for vehicles in Africa and reduce import dependency.

He said that because of the federal government’s CNG initiative, the company had incorporated it into its vehicle production to meet up with the government policy.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Armstrong Tankan, said that MOFI was set up in 1959 as the statutory vehicle to hold all the assets owned by the federal government.

“Today, we’ve been able to identify the assets the federal government owns and we are trying to track them.

‘We actually do have assets, not just locally but globally as well and it’s very important that we establish visibility over what the federal government owns before we can start talking about managing them.

“So, we want to try to minimise the waste, minimise the overlaps and help to improve output,” he said.

The NEF Co-chair, Adekunle Makinde, said, “the 9th Africa Energy Innovation Challenge (AEIC) attracted over 140 entries from 25 different countries across Africa, with over 99 per cent of entries as first-time participants.”

“The 2024 AEIC has GEF-SGP UNDP as principal supporter, with Afrexim Bank and Oando Clean Energy Ltd. as co-supporters.

“The top three winners of the youth innovation contest were awarded grant prizes to upscale and deploy innovative energy solutions across real-life applications.

“The first prize of N2 million was awarded to solar-powered dehydrators for agro-processing.

“The second prize of N1.5 million was awarded to irrigation loop by Thinpower, while the third prize of N1 million went to solar-powered irrigation and cold storage for farmers,” Mr Makinde said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

