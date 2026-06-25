Eight national officers of Nigeria’s Scripture Union abducted by gunmen in Imo State are still being held captive.

The victims were abducted while returning from a Scripture Union national conference held at the Camp of Faith in Okigwe Area of Imo.

Scripture Union is a global interdenominational Christian movement committed to nurturing children and youth.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, happened on 14 June along Orlu-Mgbidi Road while the victims were travelling from Okigwe to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

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What the police said

When contacted on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the abduction of the victims to PREMIUM TIMES without giving details.

Meanwhile, Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, earlier told reporters that the police in Imo launched a manhunt for the abductors in collaboration with the police in Anambra to rescue the victim.

“We have commenced a thorough investigation in synergy with the Anambra State Police Command, because this incident happened at the boundary between Imo and Anambra states. There is a discreet investigation ongoing,” he stated.

Scripture Union writes IGP

The National Headquarters of the Scripture Union in Ibadan, in a letter, appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, to intervene in the matter.

The letter, sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, was dated 16 June and signed by Joseph Chijioke on behalf of the general director of the movement.

Mr Chijioke said the victims are national officers of the Scripture Union and were abducted by “unknown armed persons” en route to Ibadan from Imo State.

He said the abducted victims were three adult females and five males.

The official identified the three female victims as Oluwatomisin Abolarin, Ebenezer Ige and Ola Ige.

The five male victims are Ernest Onyenagbagha, Elijah Chukwudi, Cosmas Udoh, Olumide Ayemobola, Olumide Ayemobola and Adekunle Jegede, the driver.

Mr Chijioke pleaded with the IGP to ensure immediate rescue of the abducted victims.

“We therefore respectfully request your immediate intervention for the rescue and release of the abducted persons.

“The incident has been reported to The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9, Umuahia.

“We are confident in the capacity and commitment of the Nigeria Police Force under your leadership to respond swiftly to this grave security situation,” he stated.

Still in captivity after 11 days

When contacted on Thursday, Mr Chijioke confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the victims were still in captivity as of the day.

The official, however, said efforts were still ongoing to rescue the victims. He did not give detail of the ongoing efforts.

Okigwe is among the local government areas in Imo State worst hit by insecurity in the South-east Nigeria. The incident, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, happened on 14 June along Orlu-Mgbidi Road while the victims were travelling from Okigwe to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Attacks linked to separatist groups and kidnappers have worsened security in the council area and region.