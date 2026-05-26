All is set for the The African Democratic Congress (ADC) to begin the final collation of results of its presidential primaries held across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The final collation of results, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja has yet to begin at 6 p.m.

However, journalists and some party officials are already at the venue.

The Chairperson of the Presidential Primaries Election Committee, Ikechi Emenike, had opened the voting process on Monday.

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Mr Emenike said the party’s membership register submitted to INEC stood at 3.44 million after verification.

The contest is between former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and economist and banker, Mohammed Hayatu -Deen.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Atiku is leading the duo in Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara states per results already announced.