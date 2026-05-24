President Bola Tinubu has framed the 2027 presidential election as a referendum on continuity, reform consolidation and democratic stability, warning Nigerians against entrusting power to “politicians with no clear alternative vision.”

President Tinubu made the remarks in his acceptance speech on Sunday, as he formally accepted the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 election shortly after receiving the party’s certificate of return and flag following his overwhelming victory at the party’s presidential primary election.

The election was held across the country’s 8,809 wards on Saturday.

The president’s speech, delivered at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, offered perhaps the clearest indication yet that his re-election campaign will be built around a single central argument: that Nigeria’s ongoing economic and institutional reforms require continuity to succeed.

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He said, “This next election must not merely be a contest of parties or ideas, but a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s democratic maturity. As a government, we have taken giant steps forward. Let’s not give in to complacency by allowing politicians with no clear alternative vision to take our country backwards.”

The remarks came after Mr Tinubu secured a landslide victory over his sole challenger, businessman Stanley Osifo, in the APC direct primary conducted nationwide on Saturday.

The results, announced by the returning officer and chairman of the APC Presidential Primary Election, Pius Anyim, showed the president dominating the contest across all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Tinubu polled 10,999,162 votes, while Mr Osifo secured 16,503 votes nationwide.

Following the announcement, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda presented the president with the party’s certificate of return and flag, formally confirming him as the APC standard-bearer for the January 2027 presidential election.

Tinubu’s speech

In his speech, Mr Tinubu repeatedly defended the economic policies introduced since assuming office in May 2023, arguing that the reforms, though difficult, had begun yielding results.

The president cited the removal of petrol subsidy, exchange rate reforms, tax restructuring and infrastructure investments as evidence that his administration was repositioning the economy for long-term growth.

“We moved away from wasteful fuel subsidies, unstable exchange rates, and weak infrastructure,” he said.

“Today, we are witnessing a turnaround: the naira is strengthening, foreign reserves are rising, and our economic outlook is positive despite the inflationary disruption caused by the war in Iran and the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.”

He highlighted improvements in fiscal coordination and tax reforms, arguing that these had strengthened federal revenue generation capacity.

The president also defended his administration’s handling of the power sector, saying his government had reduced the metering gap through the Presidential Metering Initiative and established a ₦4 trillion bond programme to settle legacy debts owed to electricity generation and gas companies.

According to him, power generation under his administration had at times peaked at 6,000 megawatts, representing a 50 per cent increase from inherited levels.

Mr Tinubu further highlighted achievements in education financing, saying over ₦282 billion had been disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries.

In infrastructure, he referenced ongoing road projects, including coastal highways and the Sokoto–Badagry corridor, which he said were designed for durability spanning over a century.

He also noted renewed investment in airports, seaports and the oil and gas sector, which he said had begun attracting fresh inflows following years of stagnation.

Security and state police

Beyond the economy, the president acknowledged lingering insecurity across parts of the country and renewed calls for constitutional amendments to permit the establishment of state police.

“We also expect the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to allow the creation of state police as a matter of national emergency,” he said.

Mr Tinubu said his administration had invested in intelligence gathering, surveillance and modern equipment for security agencies while also seeking stronger partnerships with local communities.

“We will not rest until we restore peace and stability to every corner of our country,” he said.

Appeal for unity

The president also attempted to project a conciliatory tone toward political opponents, saying democracy thrives through diversity of ideas rather than uniformity.

“To those who may disagree with us politically, we extend a hand of partnership in nation-building.

“Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand,” he quoted from the National Anthem.

Mr Tinubu also paid tribute to his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, recalling how he emerged as the APC candidate in 2022 while seated beside him at Eagle Square.