God’s word must remain the ultimate pursuit, not visions, not angels, not realms, but Him alone. Dear son and daughter of God, understand that you alone are accountable for the outcome of your destiny. If you allow your heart to be overtaken by an unrestrained desire for portals and mystical realms, and in doing so give the enemy influence over your life, you will ultimately bear the consequences of that choice.

About 34 years ago, through my close association with a prophet who frequently shared accounts of his extraordinary visions and out-of-body experiences, I developed a deep desire for similar encounters. I longed for them, prayed earnestly for them, and deeply desired to see Jesus and experience the heavenly realms. When those prayers seemed unanswered, I felt profoundly disappointed and heartbroken.

Today, however, I am deeply grateful that God did not grant those requests. In time, the Lord impressed upon my heart that had those prayers been answered, I might have deviated from His intended purpose for my life as a teacher of His Word to my generation. Instead, as I devoted myself to consistent fellowship with God through Scripture and prayer, He began to reveal things to me in His own way and timing. I started to receive spiritual insight and discernment, and God entrusted me with messages for nations, families, pastors, and churches.

What astonished me most was that I had not actively sought these revelations. I did not specifically pray for them; rather, they came as a result of my heart returning fully to God. In His wisdom, He revealed only what I needed for each season, reminding me that true spiritual depth is rooted not in the pursuit of experiences, but in a sincere pursuit of Him.

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“Mummy, I want to see angels. I need to access realms and portals.”

Those were the earnest cries of another young man, to the astonishment of his mother. Today, the growing fascination with esoteric and extra-terrestrial encounters has captured the imagination of many young believers in Nigeria. At the root of this trend are several troubling dynamics, chief among them the emergence of a new wave of pastors and ministry leaders who increasingly present visions, revelations, and mystical encounters as the primary evidence of a deep and authentic relationship with God.

Historically, figures like Kenneth E Hagin spoke extensively about divine encounters, including visions of heaven and hell documented in his book, I Believe in Visions.

While Hagin was widely regarded as a genuine servant of God, he consistently issued strong warnings: believers and ministers must never seek such encounters. According to him, when the pursuit of revelations replaces the pursuit of the Word, individuals open themselves to deception and demonic interferences. These experiences, he emphasised, must always be initiated by God, not human desire.

The Scriptures are clear on this matter.

“Give no regard to mediums and familiar spirits… I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:31).

“The person who turns to mediums… I will set My face against that person.” (Leviticus 20:6).

Though these passages directly address occult practices, the broader principle remains: believers must not orient their hearts toward seeking spiritual entities or experiences, but toward seeking God Himself. The central issue is not merely what is seen or experienced, but what the heart is pursuing, the gifts of God or the God of the gift.

There are also emerging church environments where teachings about “heavenly journeys,” “conversations with biblical figures,” or “cosmic spiritual realms” are emphasised far beyond Scripture. In such contexts, the Bible is subtly sidelined, and believers are encouraged to depend on continuous personal revelations. This shift creates a dangerous vacuum in which doctrine becomes fluid, accountability disappears, and error thrives under the guise of spirituality.

The Apostle Paul reinforces this warning:

“Let no one disqualify you by insisting on… the worship of angels, going on in detail about visions…” (Colossians 2:18).

Similarly, Jesus cautioned:

“An evil and adulterous generation seeks after a sign.” (Matthew 12:39).

These passages highlight a critical shift: when believers become preoccupied with supernatural manifestations, they risk drifting from the simplicity and sufficiency of Christ. Genuine spiritual growth is rooted in knowing God through His Word, not chasing extraordinary experiences.

In recent years, there have been real-life situations where some ministers in Nigeria have encouraged congregants to “press into realms,” “open portals,” or “seek encounters at all costs.” In some settings, individuals are taught that hearing voices regularly or seeing angels is the mark of spiritual depth and maturity.

The consequences have been concerning: Some believers have made life-altering decisions, in marriage, business, relocation, based solely on supposed visions or instructions from “spiritual beings,” often without biblical grounding or accountability. In extreme cases, pastors themselves have claimed revelations instructing some to abandon marriages or adopt unbiblical practices, leading to confusion, division, and spiritual instability within congregations.

History also provides sobering lessons. Movements that overemphasise revelation and elevate charismatic leaders above the Scriptures can gradually take on cult-like characteristics. The Jim Jones–led Jonestown tragedy, which culminated in the mass death of over 900 people in 1978, began with a leader claiming unique spiritual authority and revelation. Over time, unquestioning loyalty replaced discernment, and deviation from truth was justified by “divine instruction.” While not identical, similar patterns, uncritical devotion to leaders, obsession with hidden knowledge, and detachment from the Scriptures, can be observed in some modern church movements that prioritise mystical encounters over the Word.

There are also emerging church environments where teachings about “heavenly journeys,” “conversations with biblical figures,” or “cosmic spiritual realms” are emphasised far beyond Scripture. In such contexts, the Bible is subtly sidelined, and believers are encouraged to depend on continuous personal revelations. This shift creates a dangerous vacuum in which doctrine becomes fluid, accountability disappears, and error thrives under the guise of spirituality.

No pastor, regardless of the depth or frequency of their spiritual encounters, is superior to the authority of God’s Word. Likewise, no revelation can ever surpass the written Word of God. If you find yourself in a church environment where the foundation of your growth is built more on experiences than on Scripture, it is wise to prayerfully reconsider your place there for the preservation of your spiritual well-being.

Yet the Bible remains unequivocal:

“To the law and to the testimony! If they do not speak according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.” (Isaiah 8:20).

“Even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.” (2 Corinthians 11:14)

“You will seek Me and find Me, when you seek Me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13).

Furthermore, Deuteronomy 13:1–3 delivers a decisive caution:

“Even if a prophet gives a sign or wonder and it comes to pass, if it leads people away from God, it must be rejected.”

This underscores an essential truth: The accuracy of experience does not equal authenticity of origin. Not every spiritual manifestation is from God, even if it appears convincing and solves problems.

If this trajectory continues unchecked, the consequences could be profound. A generation may emerge that undervalues the authority of Scripture, while elevating unverifiable personal experiences. Such individuals may operate without doctrinal boundaries, making decisions based on impressions rather than truth, ultimately destabilising both personal faith and the broader church community.

There is an urgent need for spiritual leadership to address this trend with clarity and courage. Parents, pastors, and mentors must guide young believers back to the centrality of God’s Word. The call is simple but critical: seek the Lord, not merely encounters from the Lord.

Read your Bible. Pray consistently. Serve faithfully. Live responsibly. If God, in His sovereignty, grants an encounter, receive it with humility and test it by Scripture. But never substitute the pursuit of God with the pursuit of experiences.

God’s word must remain the ultimate pursuit, not visions, not angels, not realms, but Him alone. Dear son and daughter of God, understand that you alone are accountable for the outcome of your destiny. If you allow your heart to be overtaken by an unrestrained desire for portals and mystical realms, and in doing so give the enemy influence over your life, you will ultimately bear the consequences of that choice.

Scripture reminds us in John 10:10 that the devil’s intent is never neutral, he comes only to steal, kill, and destroy.

No pastor, regardless of the depth or frequency of their spiritual encounters, is superior to the authority of God’s Word. Likewise, no revelation can ever surpass the written Word of God. If you find yourself in a church environment where the foundation of your growth is built more on experiences than on Scripture, it is wise to prayerfully reconsider your place there for the preservation of your spiritual well-being.

Never forget: no one else will carry the consequences of the decisions you make in life. However, when your life is grounded in the Word of God, you are anchored in truth and remain secure.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele