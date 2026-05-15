The Nigeria Police Force says it has dismissed some officials over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, extortion and other criminal activities in Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the police spokesperson, Anthony Placid, the police said the actions formed part of ongoing internal cleansing and institutional reform efforts aimed at strengthening discipline and accountability within the force.

The police described the conduct of the affected officers as “a gross betrayal of the ethics, standards, and professional values of the Nigeria Police Force.”

According to the statement, investigations uncovered a criminal syndicate involving serving officers attached to Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa, identified as Inspectors Ayanniyi Jelili, Durojaye Francis and Olayemi Titus.

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The officers allegedly engaged in armed robbery, kidnapping and extortion while carrying out illegal patrol operations within Port Harcourt.

“The officers reportedly abducted victims during unlawful stop-and-search operations, forcefully gained access to their banking and cryptocurrency applications, and extorted millions of naira from them,” the statement read.

Police authorities said the investigation led to the arrest of the three officers, while three other accomplices—Inspector Awele Ogbogu, Inspector Prosper Aghotor and Corporal Favour Onwuchekwa—remain at large.

The police added that investigators recovered three Toyota Sienna buses allegedly used for the illegal operations, as well as N7.3 million traced to the criminal activities.

According to the statement, findings also revealed that the suspects operated with firearms and allegedly carried out similar operations against residents within Rivers State.

In a separate case, the force said another syndicate involving police inspectors formerly attached to the Department of Operations, Rivers State Command, was uncovered.

The officers—John Okoi, Eyibo Asuquo, Udo Ndipmong, Bright Nwachukwu and Anele Ikechukwu—were accused of organised kidnapping, extortion, stealing and official corruption.

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The police said the officers routinely abducted citizens, extorted money through unlawful transfers from victims’ bank and cryptocurrency accounts, and dispossessed them of valuables while operating under the guise of official patrol duties.

Consequently, the five officers were dismissed from the police force after orderly room proceedings, while the case file has been forwarded for prosecution on charges bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion and official corruption.

The police said the leadership of the force under the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, remained committed to identifying and removing criminal elements within the institution regardless of rank.

The police also urged members of the public to continue reporting cases of police misconduct, abuse of office, extortion and human rights violations through official complaint channels for prompt investigation and action.