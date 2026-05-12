Nairobi, Kenya – May 2026 – United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc⁠ has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Africa’s economic transformation through entrepreneurship, innovation, trade facilitation, and strategic global partnerships at the Africa Forward Summit 2026 held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Summit, themed “Africa–France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,” convened Heads of State, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across Africa and Europe to explore sustainable pathways for economic growth, industrialisation, and stronger cross-border collaboration.

Speaking at the Summit, Emmanuel Macron emphasised the need for a renewed partnership between Africa and France anchored on innovation, investment, and shared prosperity.

“Africa and France are equal partners with common objectives. We must build strategic autonomy through innovation, investment, and partnership,” President Macron stated.

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Also speaking during the Summit, Tony O Elumelu, Chairman of UBA Group, stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and private sector-led development in unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential.

“Africa’s future will not be built by aid, but by entrepreneurship, investment, and bold partnerships,” Elumelu said.

He further highlighted the critical role of collaboration among governments, financial institutions, development partners, and the private sector in accelerating Africa’s transformation. According to him, sustainable economic growth across the continent will depend on strategic partnerships capable of unlocking investment, supporting entrepreneurs, strengthening infrastructure, and expanding trade opportunities.

The Summit also provided a strategic platform for UBA to reinforce its position as Africa’s Global Bank and a leading financial institution facilitating trade, investment, and economic integration across the continent and beyond.

With operations in 20 African countries and an international presence in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA continues to connect African businesses to global opportunities while supporting international investors seeking access to Africa’s rapidly expanding markets.

Through its robust banking solutions, trade finance capabilities, cross-border payment infrastructure, and digital banking platforms, UBA remains committed to empowering businesses, SMEs, and entrepreneurs to scale across borders and participate meaningfully in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Bank also reiterated the importance of stronger collaboration between African and international institutions in driving industrialisation, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and digital transformation across the continent.

As conversations around Africa’s economic future continue to evolve, UBA remains focused on supporting the next generation of African entrepreneurs, promoting intra-African trade, and building financial ecosystems that enable sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term prosperity.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc⁠ is a leading Pan-African financial institution serving more than 45 million customers globally across 20 African countries and key international financial centres including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates. UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, promoting financial inclusion, trade, and economic development across Africa.