Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga has listed some recent successes by the Nigerian military against criminals operating in different parts of the country.

Mr Onanuga, in an article shared with PREMIUM TIMES, said it was intended to counter perceptions that “tend to downplay and discount the heroic exploits of members of the Nigerian armed forces…”

He listed the recent role the military played in rescuing 13 people kidnapped in Benue, as well as the arrest of armed militia fighters in states like Plateau and Benue.

Read Mr Onanuga’s full article below.

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CELEBRATING OUR MILITARY’S HEROIC ACTIONS ACROSS MULTIPLE THEATRES

By Bayo Onanuga

Some Nigerians and armchair analysts are often quick to criticise the Federal Government for perceived shortcomings in security, highlighting isolated incidents such as kidnappings, improvised explosive devices, suicide bombings, and attacks in parts of the country.

Such perceptions, however, tend to downplay and discount the heroic exploits of members of the Nigerian armed forces, saddled with the responsibility of countering the evil machinations of God-forsaken non-state actors, who operate like guerrillas.

My position is reinforced by the security reports I receive daily from Zagazola Makama, a journalist who has emerged as a counter-insurgency expert in Nigeria. This past week alone, Zagazola inundated me with reports from multiple theatres, indicating that our troops are making significant gains in the asymmetrical war against insurgents, terrorists, ISWAP, Boko Haram, IPOB, bandits, kidnappers, and crude oil thieves.

Let’s begin with some heartening news that made headlines on Monday.

A few days ago, some newspapers sensationally reported that gunmen kidnapped 14 passengers of a Benue Links bus travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo. Seventeen passengers were in the bus, among them eight youngsters going to write the UTME. Three of the passengers escaped from the clutch of the abductors.

On Sunday, April 19, troops of Sub-Sector 1B, OPWS rescued the remaining 13 passengers following a search-and-rescue operation conducted in a forested area in Ohimini Local Government Area.

“Security sources,” according to Zagazola, “clarified that the perpetrators were local criminal elements in Benue and not Fulani bandits as initially speculated in some quarters. The media hastily attributed the attack to external groups without proper verification”.

Those rescued include Hycent Oko (56), Elaiguli Joshua (25), Orili Raphael (29), Sunday Augustine (18), Emmanuel Elaicha (21), Gbile Nguyor Daniel (18), Ukacha Tersoo (18), Nyikwagh Aoridakator (22), Iornav Ngukuhan (18), Nyikwagh Benjamin (18), Buker Agatha (19), Paul Wende (29) and Akor Jessica (19).

The victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Otukpo for medical attention, as some of them sustained varying degrees of injuries during their captivity. Later, some of the victims had a photo-op with Governor Hyancinth Alia, who appealed to JAMB to set another examination for the traumatised youngsters.

The incident illustrated a growing trend of locally grown criminality, where local elements exploit familiar terrain and community networks to carry out abductions.

On Saturday night, April 18, troops were alerted by gunshots along the Kpashio-Ansa Road in Bassa LGA of Plateau State. They rapidly responded and found three wounded victims of the gun attacks by the roadside. They were travelling on a motorcycle when they came under a burst of gunfire. The gunmen stole the motorcycle. The troops evacuated the three victims to a nearby hospital. One died, and two survived.

On the same April 18, troops under Sector 1 of Operation Enduring Peace arrested two suspects in Jos North Local Government, one of them, Khalid Usman, for stabbing a police inspector. The other suspect, Ali Izang, was arrested at about 0615 hrs near the Correctional Centre. He had a round of 7.62mm ammunition.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace also arrested nine ethnic militiamen responsible for targeted killings. They recovered arms and ammunition following an operation in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, amid ongoing security concerns linked to recurring attacks and cycles of violence in the area.

The suspects were arrested at about 0135 hours on April 18, 2026, when troops deployed at Ganawuri responded to reports of the suspects moving towards the Danwal area.

The troops intercepted and apprehended the suspects, who were found with blood stains on their bodies, raising suspicion of recent involvement in silent killings.

Items recovered from them include three motorcycles, one pistol, one submachine gun, one locally made revolver rifle, 20 rounds of pistol ammunition, and one locally fabricated rifle, among other items.

The arrest came amid sustained insecurity in parts of Plateau State, where communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu and surrounding areas have witnessed repeated incidents of violent attacks and reprisals. Across these flashpoints, the patterns are consistent, which suggests that perpetrators of violence are not faceless outsiders operating in isolation.

“Sources said that the suspects were currently in custody, providing information, and are responsible for carrying out a series of attacks in recent months, which have escalated violence and reprisal attacks in Plateau State,” Zagazola reported.

In recent months, security reports have indicated a pattern of violence involving Fulani bandits and armed elements of the Berom operating within local communities.

The most recent development occurred on April 13 at about 0700 hrs, when troops under Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) conducted a search-and-rescue operation in Ariri and Kwasha villages of Bassa LGA following reports of a missing herder. During the operation, troops discovered the corpse of the herder and recovered 32 cattle alive, while three others were found dead. The troops handed the remains of the herdsman and livestock to community leaders.

On the same day, troops responded to intelligence on an illegal settlers’ camp in Ungwan Doki, Riyom LGA, where four suspected migrants were arrested. On April 12, at about 1440 HOURS, troops restored calm after a clash between farmers and herders in Rakum village, Barkin Ladi LGA. Five locals, two herders, and a police officer sustained injuries after being attacked by the Berom Militia. The troops arrested one suspect.

Earlier, at about 1222 HOURS in Rasa village, troops foiled another attack on a herder by suspected armed Berom elements and evacuated the injured victim to the hospital. At about 2100 HRS, troops responded to sporadic gunfire along Hukke–Rewienko road in Bassa LGA, repelling attackers and rescuing an injured civilian.

In a related development, at about 1800 HOURS, troops foiled an attempted cattle rustling incident in Kpashio village, recovering 92 cattle reportedly abandoned by fleeing suspects.

Within the same period, armed Berom Militia engaged troops of Operation Enduring Peace in a heavy gun battle in Barkin Ladi. The troops killed five of the attackers. Later that same day, the corpses were hastily buried by the community to avoid the determination of the identity of the attackers.

On April 11 at about 2145 HOURS, troops responded to an ambush in the Tanjol community, where a 21-year-old resident, Joseph Irmiya, was attacked by Fulani bandits. The victim later died from injuries.

Shortly after, troops intercepted an attempted attack on the Rim community by Berom militants, where one youth sustained gunshot wounds. Separately, troops conducting stop-and-search operations in Kuru, Jos South LGA, at about 2030 HOURS, arrested two suspects in possession of a pistol and ammunition.

Troops have continued operations across flashpoints in Riyom and neighbouring LGAs, with authorities maintaining that sustained patrols, arrests and recovery of arms are aimed at restoring lasting peace in the area.

Still in Plateau, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the suspected poisoning of nine cattle in Rakum Village, Kassa District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. The cattle belonged to one Dauda Jalo. Some Berom youths were suspected of poisoning the grazing field. An incident like this is usually the precursor of a reprisal attack in the community, as the cattle owner wants to take the blood of humans as a form of revenge for his dead cattle. This is one incident, along with cattle rustling, that has made peace elusive on the Plateau for decades.

In Borno state, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised two terrorists on April 18 as they foiled an attempted attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP along the Kirawa-Pulka axis. The insurgents, riding on bikes, along with others, were trying to infiltrate the Ngoshe axis when the troops of 153 Task Battalion confronted them. The others escaped, as their comrade in arms fell to our troops’ superior firepower. The troops recovered a walkie-talkie radio set from the neutralised insurgents.

In Yobe, troops arrested three ISWAP logistics suppliers during an operation in the Damaturu Local Government Area. The suspects, believed to be linked to ISWAP and Boko Haram elements, were apprehended at about 3:00 p.m. on April 15, 2026, by troops of 233 Battalion in collaboration with members of a local hunters’ group.

Also in Borno on 16 April, troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled a terrorist attack in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State. The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on April 16, 2026, when the terrorists launched an assault on troops of Headquarters 29 Task Force Brigade, the second time in recent days.

According to the sources, the troops engaged the attackers in a firefight, forcing them to retreat in disarray. The soldiers pursued the fleeing insurgents but did not make further contact.

On April 17, troops of Operation Hadin Kai discovered and detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mairari town along the Gajiram axis of Borno State.

The device was detected at about 9:00 a.m. by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and route-scanning team deployed from a Forward Operating Base in the area. The IED, found at the edge of the town’s exit gate, raises concerns about potential threats to both civilians and security personnel using the route.

In Auchi, Edo state, troops of 195 Battalion, responding to a distress call, foiled a kidnap attempt on the morning of August 16 at Iyuku in Jattu. Before the troops arrived, three of the kidnapped victims had overpowered one of the kidnappers and seized his Ak 47, loaded with nine rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. The troops pursued the rest of the kidnappers. They rescued other kidnapped victims, arrested five of the kidnappers, and handed them to the DSS for justice.

In the North West, soldiers of 8 Division repelled an attack by suspected terrorists in Garin Hillo Village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The incident occurred in the early hours of April 17, when troops deployed at a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Gatawa responded to reports of terrorist activities in the area.

On arrival, the troops made contact with the attackers and engaged them in a shootout, forcing the attackers to retreat.

Further inquiry revealed that about 30 armed terrorists had stormed the village on foot, firing sporadically and causing panic among residents. As a result of the attack, six civilians sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Sabon Birni for medical attention. Troops continue to dominate the area to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents.

In central Nigeria, troops of 12 Brigade under Operation MESA destroyed a suspected terrorist camp and intercepted a logistics courier in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The operation on April 16 was carried out in the early hours following credible intelligence on the presence of a suspected terrorist camp between Ejiba and Ofi communities. The troops, in conjunction with Police and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), mobilised from their Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Egbe and advanced to the location.

During the operation, the troops intercepted a suspected courier on a motorcycle who was delivering food items to the camp. However, the suspect fled on sighting the troops, abandoning the motorcycle and the items.

The troops proceeded to locate and destroy the suspected camp. No firefight between the troops and the terrorists. Again, this incident shows how civilians collaborate with the terrorists.

In the East, on April 16, Joint security forces comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services, and Civil Defence Corps conducted a fighting patrol in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, leading to the discovery and safe disposal of improvised explosive devices.

The operation took place at about 9:50 a.m. within the Uda general area. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team discovered two improvised explosive devices during the patrol and safely defused them.

On the international front, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, participated in a high-level counterterrorism panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in Türkiye, where leaders and experts discussed strategies for countering violent extremism, stressing international cooperation and intelligence sharing.

I have taken the time to present this comprehensive account of the recent heroic exploits of the Nigerian armed forces to underscore that our troops are resolutely prosecuting this asymmetric war, fearlessly defending us all, and making sacrifices—some paying the supreme price. Challenges remain, and the battle is far from over. However, what the armed forces and government deserve from us is appreciation and commendation, not condemnation and vilification.

Onanuga is Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy