Despite allegations of intimidation of the owners of the Rainbow Event Centre, Abuja, the proposed venue of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention, by the FCT authorities, rehabilitation of the facility has reached its peak.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the facility’s proprietor informed party officials shortly before midnight on Monday that he was withdrawing the permission granted to use it due to pressure from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The proprietor reportedly said the FCT authorities threatened to revoke his licence if he went ahead to allow the opposition use the centre.

This newspaper monitored developments at the facility located in Area 8, Garki District of the nation’s capital, Tuesday morning and can report that works have continued with a view to getting it ready for the event, which will commence later in the day.

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The hall is already adorned with ADC colours.

Decorators reportedly worked through the night to ensure the hall is ready, while some party members have arrived for the event.

Also, a few traders and hawkers selling soft drinks and other goods were also spotted around the facility.

Speaking from the venue this morning, the Chairman of the Convention Protocol Committee, Dino Melaye, a former senator, confirmed that work is ongoing and that the convention would hold at the facility.

“Nobody will stop us after a proper contract has been entered to use this place. No battalion will move us away from here today. The convention will hold,” Mr Melaye said.

Also speaking on Arise Television this morning, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed that the party would proceed to use the venue despite intimidation from the FCT authorities.

About 3,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are expected to attend the convention, themed “So the Nation May Work.”

The convention is expected to affirm the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) appointed last year and adopt the amended party constitution and manifesto.